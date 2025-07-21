Leitbox Storage Partners Welcomes Auburn-Opelika Tourism to StorEagle Auburn

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Leitbox Storage Partners proudly welcomes Auburn-Opelika Tourism as the newest non-storage tenant at StorEagle Auburn, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of mixed-use storage and retail developments.

The tourism organization recently held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration for its stunning new space, which has quickly garnered admiration throughout the Auburn community. Though Auburn-Opelika Tourism has been operating out of the location for some time, the ceremony formally unveiled the finished build-out to the public.

This partnership reflects Leitbox's continued commitment to curating vibrant, flexible environments where various tenants-from community-focused organizations to innovative retail concepts-can thrive. Auburn-Opelika Tourism's presence at StorEagle Auburn enhances the property and the surrounding area's cultural and economic vitality.

"We are honored to partner with Auburn-Opelika Tourism and proud to provide a space that reflects their creativity, professionalism, and deep connection to this community," said Bill Leitner, Founder and Principal of Leitbox Storage Partners. "This is exactly the kind of synergy we strive to create in every StorEagle development."

