Acquisition marks formation of Blockstream Europe and signals deeper commitment to European fintech and Bitcoin-native R&D.

Blockstream, the global leader in Bitcoin-powered financial infrastructure, today announced the acquisition of Lugano-based digital asset company, Elysium Lab. The deal will mark the official launch of Blockstream CH SAGL, Blockstream's new European headquarters and incubator entity.

This move deepens Blockstream's long-term commitment to Switzerland's vibrant fintech landscape and positions the country as a core pillar of Bitcoin infrastructure development in Europe.

Bringing Elysium Lab into Blockstream strengthens our Swiss presence and amplifies our commitment to nurturing innovation across Europe, said Dr. Adam Back, CEO and co-founder of Blockstream. This acquisition reinforces our strategic expansion in the region and underscores our role as an ecosystem builder.

Strengthening Blockstream's European Presence

The acquisition builds on Blockstream's November 2024 launch of its Lugano Research Center and marks a new phase in the company's international growth strategy. As part of this strategy, Blockstream CH SAGL will serve as the operational hub for European initiatives, working in close collaboration with the Lugano Research Center and Blockstream's Turin-based R&D team. Together, these locations form a cross-border innovation network focused on advancing Bitcoin-native product development, ecosystem engagement and regional R&D.

To further support ecosystem growth, Blockstream is offering incentives for startups and developers relocating to Lugano, including CHF 100,000 monetary grants, to build on Blockstream-developed technology, including the Liquid Network. First announced at the 2024 Plan Forum, these incentives reflect the company's commitment to making Switzerland a global epicenter for Bitcoin innovation.

Acquiring Elysium gives us immediate access to talent, technology, and a fully operational presence in Switzerland, one of the world's leading financial centers, said Monette Stephens, VP Corporate Development. "This strengthens our position to serve institutional clients and scale our Bitcoin infrastructure offerings across key markets.

Elysium Lab brings a skilled team of professionals who will join Blockstream and contribute to Blockstream's broader mission of advancing Bitcoin infrastructure and financial innovation across the region.

Founded in 2022 by Aron Clementi (CEO) and Gianmarco Guazzo (CTO), Elysium Lab quickly became a recognized player in Switzerland's Bitcoin landscape.

Joining Blockstream allows us to contribute to a broader vision of Bitcoin-native infrastructure worldwide, alongside one of the industry's most respected names. As a Swiss founder, I'm proud to help carry forward our country's long-standing tradition of financial innovation," said Aron Clementi, Co-Founder and CEO of Elysium Lab. We built Elysium to bring Bitcoin to the masses," added Gianmarco Guazzo, Co-Founder and CTO. "Becoming part of Blockstream lets us take that work further, and on a much larger scale with a team whose technical leadership and mission closely align with our own.

As a result of the transaction, Blockstream has also acquired patents and intellectual property assets held by Elysium Lab.

This strengthens Blockstream's position as a long-term ecosystem steward and signals its continued investment in Bitcoin-native research and innovation rooted in Europe.

About Blockstream

Founded in 2014, Blockstream is a global leader in Bitcoin and blockchain infrastructure, with offices and team members distributed around the world. Serving as the technology provider for the Liquid Network, Blockstream offers a sidechain solution that enables secure, trustless Bitcoin swap settlements and robust smart contracts, empowering financial institutions to tokenize assets efficiently. The company's Core Lightning is a leading implementation of the open Lightning Network protocol, widely adopted for enterprise Bitcoin Lightning Network deployments. Blockstream Jade, an open-source hardware wallet, delivers advanced security for Bitcoin and Liquid assets in an easy-to-use form factor. For consumers, the Blockstream App is a highly secure and user-friendly Bitcoin wallet.

About Elysium Lab

Elysium Lab is a Swiss digital asset company founded by Aron Clementi and Gianmarco Guazzo, two entrepreneurs at the forefront of Bitcoin usability and keyless authentication. Based in Lugano, the company is part of the Lugano Plan initiative and USI Startup Centre, reflecting Switzerland's growing leadership in Bitcoin infrastructure.

