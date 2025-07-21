SEMI Foundation Launches NSF-Powered National Call for Applicants of Regional Nodes to Meet Industry Needs for the U.S. Microelectronics Workforce

Informational Webinar Scheduled for July 23 at 3 p.m. EDT to Support Interested Applicants

MILPITAS, Calif., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The SEMI Foundation is thrilled to announce the launch of the application process for organizations seeking to become Regional Nodes in the National Network for Microelectronics Education (NNME), a nationwide initiative funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation and supported by the U.S. Department of Commerce that aims to advance education, training, and employment pathways in the U.S. microelectronics sector.

This release marks the first step in the review and selection process designed to identify and support regional ecosystems that are ready to lead and scale workforce development efforts aligned with the growing talent needs of the semiconductor and microelectronics industries. The SEMI Foundation is serving as the NNME's Coordinating Hub, which includes development, coordination, and scaling of Regional Node activities nationwide. NNME expects to support up to eight nodes, each with up to $20 million over five years.

"We've spent years listening, collaborating, and building trust, and the NNME is where all of that work takes flight," said Shari Liss, Vice President of Global Workforce Development and Initiatives at SEMI. "In an industry that's shaping the future, investing in people isn't just important, it's everything. This is our moment to build the national workforce infrastructure our ecosystem needs, one that matches the scale of our ambitions and the promise of what we can achieve together."

"A key component of our nation's technology strategy has to be talent - specifically, ensuring our nation has a world-class workforce that is qualified and equipped to compete globally in the technology sectors we know will drive the economy of the future," said Erwin Gianchandani, NSF Assistant Director for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships. "NSF is thrilled to be investing in the National Network for Microelectronics Education, which will coordinate and expand access to workforce training opportunities for America's semiconductor industry. Together with the private sector, NNME will bolster opportunity for all Americans and strengthen our competitive advantage in a technology sector critical to our economic future and national security."

"NNME is more than a workforce initiative - it's a national call to collaborate," said Michelle Williams, Executive Director of the SEMI Foundation. "We believe the greatest breakthroughs in microelectronics workforce development will come not from isolated efforts, but from strong, coordinated partnerships rooted in communities across the country. Through NNME, we're creating a framework where industry, education, and local leaders can work hand-in-hand to make a lasting impact."

Regional Nodes are expected to be collaborative, location-based partnerships that anchor workforce development strategies for the semiconductor industry. They will bring together employers, education providers, and community organizations to:

Coordinate talent development aligned with local and national industry needs,

Expand access to training and work-based learning for all populations across a full range of job types and educational attainment levels, and

Support employer engagement in the co-design of programs.

The Regional Nodes will serve as innovation hubs, building replicable models for scalable impact across the ecosystem.

To support potential applicants, the SEMI Foundation will host an informational webinar on July 23 at 3 p.m. EDT, providing an overview of the opportunity and expectations for Regional Nodes, along with time for live Q&A.

The webinar and Letter of Interest (LOI) process are open to both organizations interested in leading a Regional Node and those seeking to participate as a partner/performer within a regional proposal.

Interested organizations are encouraged to submit their LOI by August 8 at 5 p.m. EDT. LOIs will be used to gauge regional readiness, identify potential overlaps, and support matchmaking among interested partners. They will not be used for early review or evaluation of proposals.

For more information on the opportunity and to register for the webinar, visit: https://NNME.org/.

About the SEMI Foundation

The SEMI Foundation's mission is to support economic opportunity for workers and the sustained growth of the microelectronics industry through creating pathways and opportunities for job seekers and tools and systems for semiconductor companies to attract, develop, retain, and advance a diverse and skilled workforce. Visit the SEMI Foundation online to learn more, and follow the SEMI Foundation on LinkedIn.

About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

Association Contacts

Steven Gause/SEMI Foundation

Phone: 929-343-9555

Email: sgause@semi.org

Sherrie Gutierrez/SEMI Corporate

Phone: 1.831.889.3800

Email: sgutierrez@semi.org

