JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 June 2025 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30 June 2025 $ 4.11

JZCP's NAV as at 30 June 2025 is $4.11 per share (31 May 2025: $4.09 per share), the increase in NAV of 2 cents per share is due to net fx gains of 3 cents offset by expenses of (1) cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 June 2025:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 169,844

Cash at bank and treasuries 77,923

Other receivables and prepayments 707

Total Assets 248,474

Liabilities

Other liabilities 521

Total liabilities 521

Net Asset Value 247,953

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.11