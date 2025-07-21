JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 June 2025 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
30 June 2025
$ 4.11
JZCP's NAV as at 30 June 2025 is $4.11 per share (31 May 2025: $4.09 per share), the increase in NAV of 2 cents per share is due to net fx gains of 3 cents offset by expenses of (1) cent per share.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 June 2025:
US$'000
Assets
Private investments 169,844
Cash at bank and treasuries 77,923
Other receivables and prepayments 707
Total Assets 248,474
Liabilities
Other liabilities 521
Total liabilities 521
Net Asset Value 247,953
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.11