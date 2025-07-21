Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Catherine Milum, President and Chief Executive Officer, IA Clarington Investments Inc. (IA Clarington), and her team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the launch of their new Active ETF Series option for the IA Clarington Agile Global Total Return Income Fund (TSX: GTRI).





This new ETF is sub-advised by veteran portfolio manager Dan Janis and the Agile Investment Management LLC team. The IA Clarington Agile Global Total Return Income Fund offers enhanced diversification from a broad opportunity set, tactical flexibility to take advantage of emerging opportunities, and currency and duration management to mitigate risk and add alpha potential. A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. - Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company - iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of May 30, 2025, iA Clarington has over $22 billion in assets under management.

