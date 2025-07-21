Automated Border Control Market worth $5.03 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated border control market is projected to grow from USD 2.56 billion in 2025 to USD 5.03 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The automated border control market is driven by the rising volume of international passengers, the mounting demand for contactless and secure travel, and advancements in biometric technologies. With global travel recovering strongly, border agencies face pressure to process more passengers efficiently while maintaining high levels of security. Automated border control (ABC) systems, including eGates and biometric kiosks, enable rapid and accurate identity verification using facial recognition, fingerprint, or iris scanning, significantly reducing manual processing times and congestion. Health concerns have further accelerated the shift toward touchless border procedures, supported by biometric innovation and AI-powered analytics. Regulatory initiatives, such as the European Union's Entry/Exit System (EES), IATA's One ID, and ICAO's TRIP framework, encourage global standardization and adoption of ABC systems.

Opportunities lie in expanding deployments across airports, land borders, and seaports, particularly in emerging economies in Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America, where infrastructure is rapidly modernizing. Integration with digital identity programs and smart city initiatives offers long-term growth potential. Additionally, partnerships between governments and technology providers, such as IDEMIA, Vision-Box, and Thales, open new markets and enable large-scale implementations. As security, efficiency, and traveler experience become top priorities, the automated border control market continues to present strong growth prospects globally.

Kiosks segment contributed to a significant share of the automated border control market in 2024.

The kiosks segment is expected to contribute a significant share to the automated border control market in 2024 due to its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and growing deployment at airports, land borders, and seaports. Unlike fixed eGates, kiosks offer a flexible solution that can be easily installed, relocated, or scaled depending on passenger traffic and facility layout. They are critical in pre-processing steps, such as biometric enrollment, facial recognition, document scanning, and customs declarations, reducing pressure on manual counters and streamlining the flow at border checkpoints. Airports in the US, Canada, and parts of Asia Pacific widely use ABC kiosks to manage growing international traffic. For example, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has installed hundreds of kiosks across major airports as part of its Global Entry and Automated Passport Control (APC) programs. Similarly, Canada's Primary Inspection Kiosks (PIK) are deployed at nearly all major entry points. Kiosks are also ideal for passengers who are not yet eligible for fully automated eGates, providing an accessible and secure alternative. As governments aim to balance efficiency, accessibility, and cost, kiosks will continue to be vital in hybrid border control systems. Their adaptability and lower upfront costs strongly contribute to the automated border control market in 2024.

Airports segment is projected to exhibit a significant CAGR during forecast period.

By application, the airports segment is expected to contribute to a significant CAGR during forecast period. This is driven by the surge in international air travel, modernization of airport infrastructure, and the growing emphasis on contactless, secure border processing. Airports serve as major transit hubs, handling millions of passengers daily, making efficiency and speed critical. ABC systems-eGates and biometric kiosks-help streamline immigration procedures, reduce processing time, and improve passenger flow, particularly during peak travel seasons. Airports have accelerated the adoption of touchless solutions to enhance hygiene and traveler safety. Biometric technologies, such as facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, are widely integrated into airport ABC systems, aligning with global initiatives, including ICAO's TRIP and IATA's One ID. Major global airports-Singapore Changi, Dubai International, and Mumbai International-have expanded their ABC deployments, with Mumbai recently becoming India's largest automated immigration hub with 68 eGates. Additionally, the implementation of regulatory programs, such as the EU Entry/Exit System (EES), is prompting European airports to invest heavily in ABC infrastructure. As air traffic continues to rise and airports race to modernize operations, the demand for ABC systems in airport environments will remain dominant, ensuring this segment leads the market in adoption and revenue.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the automated border control market between 2025 and 2030.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth in the automated border control industry during the forecast period, driven by the rise in international travel, large-scale airport expansions, and strong government investments in border security infrastructure. The region is home to some of the world's busiest and fastest-growing airports, including those in China, India, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, which are increasingly adopting biometric technologies to handle soaring passenger volumes efficiently and securely. Governments also actively promote smart travel and digital identity systems as part of broader national modernization strategies. For example, Singapore's Changi Airport expanded its biometric eGates with IDEMIA's solutions, supporting its plan for fully automated immigration by 2024. Similarly, India's Mumbai International Airport deployed 68 eGates in 2024, making it the country's largest automated immigration hub. Indonesia is also upgrading its border systems, with Vision-Box installing over 90 eGates at Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport. Asia Pacific's strong focus on contactless travel, particularly after COVID-19, and increasing geopolitical security concerns pushed countries to invest in robust and scalable ABC technologies. With a vast population, rising middle-class travel demand, and proactive government initiatives, the region is poised to dominate the automated border control market.

Key Players

Leading players in the global automated border control companies include Thales (France), Secunet Security Networks AG (Germany), IDEMIA (France), and SITA (Switzerland). In the automated border control market, a few other companies have strengthened their market position by developing innovative technologies. These companies include Vision-Box (Portugal), NEC Corporation (Japan), Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain), Gunnebo AB (Sweden), and HID Global Corporation (US).

