New BDO report reveals the top strategies global organizations are pursuing to gain a competitive advantage

Following years of geopolitical shocks, economic headwinds, and technology innovation, a new report from BDO finds that 61% of global business leaders believe resilience is the most important quality of a business and key to thriving in the face of ongoing uncertainty and disruption.

Techtonic States 2025: The New Business Edge explores how 1,050 global leaders are preparing for a future shaped by cyber threats, fragmented markets, and fast-moving innovation. Global leaders are investing in artificial intelligence (AI), strengthening data infrastructure, and embedding risk-thinking into business culture to mitigate risk and gain competitive advantage.

"The risks confronting businesses today are undeniable," says Ric Opal, Global BDO Digital Leader. "In this environment, leaders must ask themselves: 'Do I want to play offense or defense?' Those choosing offense must harness advanced technology to build organizations that are resilient, agile, and future-ready. The era of playing it safe is over."

Report Highlights Include:

Future readiness: Nearly three-quarters (73%) of executives agree that resilience requires preparing for multiple potential outcomes, while almost half (42%) believe their organization lacks the necessary skills and infrastructure to effectively navigate market disruptions. This underscores the urgent need for investment in the foundational tools and skills to build resilience and organizational agility.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of executives agree that resilience requires preparing for multiple potential outcomes, while almost half (42%) believe their organization lacks the necessary skills and infrastructure to effectively navigate market disruptions. This underscores the urgent need for investment in the foundational tools and skills to build resilience and organizational agility. Balancing innovation and protection: Growing cyber risks, outdated infrastructure and high cost of capital threaten to slow innovation just when it's needed most. Only 8% of leaders expect a future defined by innovation and collaboration and nearly half (45%) report that data security concerns are preventing their organization from investing more in AI technologies.

Growing cyber risks, outdated infrastructure and high cost of capital threaten to slow innovation just when it's needed most. Only 8% of leaders expect a future defined by innovation and collaboration and nearly half (45%) report that data security concerns are preventing their organization from investing more in AI technologies. Fear of falling behind: As technology becomes critical for competitive advantage, nearly half of leaders (42%) are worried about keeping up with AI. With siloed or 'messy' data as the top reason organizations could fail to leverage the benefits of tech, data management is now a top-three strategic priority.

Techtonic States 2025: The New Business Edge is the first of a four-part series that will explore how businesses can build, secure, and grow their edge to lead their organization into the future.

About the Techtonic States 2025 Report

BDO's Techtonic States 2025 report explores corporate leaders' visions of the future business landscape, with a focus on the role of technology. In March-April 2025, BDO surveyed 1,050 C-suite and senior executives from mid-market organizations ($50M-$1B revenue) and large enterprises ($1B-$5B revenue) across 10 global markets, spanning financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, healthcare, and other key sectors. Techtonic States: The New Business Edge, Chapter One is the first in a series of four reports discussing how leaders plan to build strategic resilience to navigate disruption, cyber risk, and AI uncertainty.

To dive deeper into the Techtonic States 2025 report, learn more here.

About BDO USA

Our purpose is helping people thrive, every day. Together, we are focused on delivering exceptional and sustainable outcomes and value for our people, our clients and our communities. BDO is proud to be an ESOP company, reflecting a culture that puts people first. BDO professionals provide assurance, tax and advisory services for a diverse range of clients across the U.S. and in over 160 countries through our global organization.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. BDO USA, P.C., a Virginia professional corporation, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. For more information, please visit: www.bdo.com.

About the BDO Network

The BDO network (referred to as the 'BDO network') is an international network of independent public accounting, tax and advisory firms which are members of BDO International Limited and perform professional services under the name and style of BDO (hereafter: 'BDO member firms'). BDO International Limited is a UK company limited by guarantee. It is the governing entity of the BDO network.

Service provision within the BDO network is coordinated by Brussels Worldwide Services BV, a limited liability company incorporated in Belgium.

Each of BDO International Limited, Brussels Worldwide Services BV and the BDO member firms is a separate legal entity and has no liability for another entity's acts or omissions. Nothing in the arrangements or rules of the BDO network shall constitute or imply an agency relationship or a partnership between BDO International Limited, Brussels Worldwide Services BV and/or the BDO member firms. Neither BDO International Limited nor any other central entities of the BDO network provide services to clients. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member firms. The fee income of the member firms in the BDO network, including the members of their exclusive alliances, was over US$15 billion (€14 billion) in 2024. These public accounting, tax and advisory firms provide professional services in 166 countries and territories, with over 119,600 people and 1,800 offices worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250721464333/en/

Contacts:

Media

Benjamin Davis

bdavis@theblissgrp.com

212-840-1661