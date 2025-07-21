With a capacity of 2 GWh, the four-hour storage system is described as the largest lithium iron phosphate energy storage project in the country. From ESS News The first phase of the Huadian Xinjiang Kashgar, China's largest standalone battery energy storage project, was commissioned on July 19. The 500 MW/ 2 GWh plant represents the first phase of the mega-project which is envisaged to double its size to 1 GW/4 GWh. Located 41 kilometers east of Kashgar, Xinjiang, the project spans 119,000 square meters and represents a total investment of approximately CNY 1. 6 billion ($222. 9 million). The ...

