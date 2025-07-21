Anzeige
21.07.2025
The Michaels Organization Welcomes New Senior Vice President of Marketing and Innovation

Michael Manfred Brings More than Two Decades of Experience to His New Role with Michaels Management

CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / The Michaels Organization, a national leader in residential real estate, today announced that Michael Manfred has been named its new Senior Vice President of Marketing and Innovation. In this role, Manfred will have lead responsibility for marketing, revenue management, and the customer experience for Michaels' national portfolio of affordable, market-rate, student, and military housing.

Michael Manfred, SVP, Michaels Management

Michael Manfred, SVP, Michaels Management
A Headshot of Michael Manfred

"We are delighted to welcome Michael to our team and look forward to his leadership expanding our capabilities and driving innovation strategies that support our current operations as well as our strong pipeline across all market segments," said Genevieve (Gen) Bauer, Michaels' Executive Vice President of Management Operations. "One of our organization's Core Values is "Our Status is Never Quo," and Michael certainly embodies that value."

Manfred comes to Michaels with more than two decades of multifamily leadership experience and a proven track record of developing successful marketing and digital strategies steeped in data-driven decision making. His experience includes management positions in both Marketing and Information Technology with some of the industry's largest companies, including AvalonBay Communities and Brookfield Properties. Most recently, Manfred served as Vice President of Marketing for the NRP Group.

Manfred holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Frostburg State University. He will report directly to the EVP of Management Operations.

About The Michaels Organization
Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in development, property and asset management, construction, and investment. Serving more than 200,000 residents in more than 600 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives.

Contact Information
Laura Zaner
Vice President, Michaels Corporate Marketing
lzaner@tmo.com
856-988-5983; 856-630-1540

Domenica DeSorte
Corporate Marketing Communications Manager, The Michaels Organization
ddesorte@tmo.com
(856) 396-8532

SOURCE: The Michaels Organization



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/the-michaels-organization-welcomes-new-senior-vice-president-of-marketing-and-innovatio-1048073

