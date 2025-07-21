Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2025 17:02 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Start.io: Ad Industry Survey: Advertisers Prioritizing Generative AI and CTV in 2025

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Generative AI is the biggest driver of advertising innovation in 2025, according to a new survey of advertising practitioners.

In the survey conducted online by Start.io and AdTechGod, roughly 90% of respondents said generative AI is impacting their work as advertisers. Most ad companies are still in their early stages with the technology, with roughly 38% of respondents saying they were piloting or testing generative AI applications.

Some 23% of respondents said generative AI has "significantly transformed" their operations, while 28% said the technology had resulted in "minor enhancements" to their work.

CTV remains the top channel for marketing spend in 2025, with 1 out of 3 respondents saying their clients planned to increase their spend on CTV. Mobile advertising and retail media followed closely behind, at 24% and 20%, respectively.

Mobile, first-party data signals remain the most trusted source of audience segmentation information, with 1 out of 3 respondents saying they trusted in-app data more than any other data source. Mobile ads are best for targeting, with nearly 57% of respondents saying they achieved the most accurate audience targeting on mobile devices.

Download the full report

About Start.io

Start.io is a sell-side omnichannel advertising platform powered by real-time mobile audiences. We deliver hundreds of millions of ads per day across thousands of active mobile apps and web publishers. Our platform uses artificial intelligence to deliver more efficient, effective, and precise digital advertising campaigns. Our direct integration with thousands of mobile publishers gives us access to more than 50 billion first-party data signals per day across the globe. Marketers use these anonymized signals to understand and predict consumer behavior, identify new opportunities, and fuel business growth.

Contact Information

Maya Carmely
Director of Marketing
maya.carmely@start.io

.

SOURCE: Start.io



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ad-industry-survey-advertisers-prioritizing-generative-ai-and-ctv-1050638

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.