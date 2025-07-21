Start.io: Ad Industry Survey: Advertisers Prioritizing Generative AI and CTV in 2025

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Generative AI is the biggest driver of advertising innovation in 2025, according to a new survey of advertising practitioners.

In the survey conducted online by Start.io and AdTechGod, roughly 90% of respondents said generative AI is impacting their work as advertisers. Most ad companies are still in their early stages with the technology, with roughly 38% of respondents saying they were piloting or testing generative AI applications.

Some 23% of respondents said generative AI has "significantly transformed" their operations, while 28% said the technology had resulted in "minor enhancements" to their work.

CTV remains the top channel for marketing spend in 2025, with 1 out of 3 respondents saying their clients planned to increase their spend on CTV. Mobile advertising and retail media followed closely behind, at 24% and 20%, respectively.

Mobile, first-party data signals remain the most trusted source of audience segmentation information, with 1 out of 3 respondents saying they trusted in-app data more than any other data source. Mobile ads are best for targeting, with nearly 57% of respondents saying they achieved the most accurate audience targeting on mobile devices.

