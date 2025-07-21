Token Communities Ltd.: Another Conference of APOZ was Held in New York

TKCM held another Investment Conference in New York

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / ASC Global Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities ( OTC ID / Stock Symbol:TKCM ), held another conference at the Sheraton Four Point Hotel on July 19th in New York.

According to Mr. David Champ, the President & CEO of the company, nearly 100 interested investors attended this event, including local real estate developer, business owners and friends from the media. The most recent and update progress status was presented at this conference; it further strengthens the project concept and name recognition within the Asia American community in the Greater New York area. Many attendees have expressed strong interests in investing in the APOZ ( Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ) project which it is the only FTZ ( Foreign Trade Zone ) + QOZ ( Qualified Opportunity Zone ) dual-status business park in the U.S. designed to attract hundreds of manufacturers to set up their production operation there and save a ton of money in upfront tariff expenses, and also save a lot of money on the capital gain tax.

Added by Mr. Jacky Xie who is the President of ACUA ( American Chinese United Association ) also a co-founder of the APOZ project, this event was a great success and generated many interests and inquiries from the attendees.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631) 397-1111.

