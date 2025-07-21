Goleman will be honored for his innovative work on EI and EQ as core elements of high performance and successful leadership-skills that are critical to success today.

Psychologist and best-selling author Daniel Goleman has been named as the recipient of this year's Honorary Doctorate from Hult International Business School. Goleman is best known for his work on emotional intelligence and is the author of the seminal book, Emotional Intelligence: Why It Can Matter More Than IQ, which revolutionized the understanding of human potential and success. With the rise of AI and machine learning technologies, the skills that Goleman identified as critical nearly 30 years ago are only becoming more relevant today.

"In his groundbreaking work, Dan Goleman foreshadowed the idea that unique human capabilities are what lead to long-term success, especially for leaders," says Matt Lilley, President of Hult International Business School. "It's these nuanced human emotions that help to build genuine rapport, navigate complex interpersonal dynamics, and exercise ethical judgment rooted in empathy. Therefore, these skills become more important in the age of tech, allowing us to excel in roles that require creativity, critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and curiosity- unique human capabilities that machines cannot replicate. This is very much in line with how we're teaching students at Hult."

Goleman synthesized research on emotions and neuroscience to argue that attributes like self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy, and social skills are not merely "soft skills" but are crucial for navigating life effectively, building strong relationships, and achieving professional and personal goals. His work challenged the long-held notion that traditional IQ was the sole predictor of success, advocating instead for a more holistic view of intelligence that incorporates emotional competencies.

Goleman's EI work becomes increasingly relevant in the age of technology, when optimizing human interaction alongside technology will become standard. In a workforce where humans and AI increasingly collaborate, emotional intelligence enables smoother integration and bridges the gap between the logical efficiency of machines and the complex, emotional reality of human work, leading to more productive and harmonious human-AI synergy.

Goleman will accept the award at Hult's commencement ceremony in August 2025. The Hult Honorary Doctorate Degree is given each year to individuals who embody Hult's mission of making an impact that matters and inspiring others to do the same. Past recipients include former Unilever CEO Paul Polman, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, design thinking innovator and IDEO Executive Chair Tim Brown, and AI futurist Azeem Azhar.

