Company achieved the highest score of all providers for its Current Offering

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Unified Vulnerability Management Solutions, Q3 2025.

In this Forrester Wave, Armis is ranked a Leader and achieved the highest score in the Current Offering category. According to the report, "Armis' strategy is grounded in proactive security principles… Armis is an excellent fit for either beginner organizations starting their proactive security journey or mature organizations that need leading vulnerability response capabilities."

"I believe Armis stood out as a Leader because Armis CentrixTM is different it's a platform built to help organizations reduce cyber risk, not just report on it," said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and Co-Founder of Armis. "We are redefining what security should look like in a connected world, helping organizations move from passive defense to proactive control so that they can take action before there's any impact on their environment. For us, this recognition from Forrester is a testament to our commitment to continuously innovating to support our customers in overcoming their most critical challenges."

Armis Centrix for VIPR Prioritization and Remediation received the highest possible scores in the criteria of data normalization, customizations, vulnerability risk scoring, response augmentation, innovation and roadmap. The solution introduces unparalleled advancements by going beyond vulnerability management to find and consolidate security findings across all sources to holistically understand risk and automate prioritization, streamlining the entire remediation lifecycle.

According to the report, "customers rely on unified vulnerability management (UVM) solutions to consolidate vulnerability findings from diverse sources, enabling streamlined orchestration of response efforts and enhanced tracking of remediation progress. By serving as a central repository, UVM empowers security and risk (S&R) professionals to coordinate appropriate actions and drive tactical risk reduction with greater efficiency and clarity."

The Forrester Wave: Unified Vulnerability Management, Q3 2025 report evaluates 10 vendors across a comprehensive set of current offering criteria and strategy criteria to help security leaders select the best-fit solution for their needs. Key assessment areas include breadth of assets supported, integrations, data normalization, exposure assessment and prioritization, response augmentation, and exception management, as well as vision, innovation, roadmap, and partner ecosystem.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here

