Nanotechnology in Agriculture Market Size to Grow USD 6743.3 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanotechnology in Agriculture Market is Segmented by Type (Nanoscale Carriers, Nanolignocellulosic Materials, Clay Nanotubes, Biosensors), by Application (Fertilizers pesticides, Herbicides, Plant growth regulators).

The Nanotechnology in Agriculture Market was estimated to be worth USD 2963 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 6743.3 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Claim Your Free Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-14O5880/Global_Nanotechnology_in_Agriculture_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Nanotechnology in Agriculture Market:

The nanotechnology in agriculture market is evolving into a vital part of the global food supply chain , offering solutions that balance productivity, sustainability, and innovation. From precision farming to biodegradable delivery systems, nanotech is transforming how inputs are applied and crops are managed. With rising environmental concerns, demand for efficiency, and food security, stakeholders across academia, government, and industry are collaborating to advance adoption. The convergence of biotechnology, smart systems, and material science is expected to propel the market forward. As barriers to scalability and regulation continue to ease, nanotechnology is poised to redefine the future of sustainable agriculture.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now! https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-14O5880/global-nanotechnology-in-agriculture

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE NANOTECHNOLOGY IN AGRICULTURE MARKET:

Nanoscale carriers are instrumental in driving the growth of nanotechnology in the agriculture market due to their ability to deliver agrochemicals with precision and efficiency. These nano-sized materials, such as liposomes, micelles, and dendrimers, help encapsulate pesticides, fertilizers, or nutrients and release them in a controlled manner directly at the target site. This significantly reduces environmental contamination and chemical runoff while improving crop yield and reducing costs for farmers. Their capacity to bypass biological barriers and ensure prolonged release of active ingredients increases uptake by plants and enhances overall effectiveness. As sustainable farming practices gain prominence, nanoscale carriers provide a cutting-edge solution, fostering eco-friendly agriculture while boosting the performance of conventional agricultural inputs.

Nanolignocellulosic materials are driving growth in the nanotechnology in agriculture market through their application in biodegradable packaging, smart delivery systems, and soil enhancement. Extracted from plant biomass, these nanomaterials offer renewable and eco-friendly alternatives to synthetic inputs. They exhibit exceptional mechanical strength, high surface area, and excellent biodegradability, making them ideal for encapsulating fertilizers or creating slow-release systems. Their role in improving water retention in soil and enhancing nutrient absorption adds further value. With increasing pressure to adopt sustainable farming practices, the agricultural industry is embracing nanolignocellulosic materials for their minimal environmental impact and compatibility with organic agriculture. This shift is fostering innovation and propelling market demand for plant-based nanotechnological applications.

Fertilizers and pesticides embedded with nanotechnology are revolutionizing agricultural productivity and driving the growth of the market. These nano-enabled inputs offer controlled release mechanisms, improved solubility, and better penetration into plant systems, leading to higher efficacy and reduced wastage. Traditional agrochemicals often suffer from leaching and volatilization, but nano-formulations minimize these losses, enhancing environmental safety. Nanoparticles also enable dual-function applications-such as combining nutrients with disease prevention agents-creating multifunctional solutions for modern agriculture. As farmers seek to maximize output with fewer resources, nano-fertilizers and pesticides offer a compelling value proposition. Their potential to increase yield while ensuring sustainable practices is a major catalyst in market expansion globally.

The increasing adoption of precision agriculture is driving the demand for nanotechnology in farming. By using nanosensors, nano-fertilizers, and smart delivery systems, farmers can monitor soil conditions, plant health, and nutrient requirements in real-time. This leads to optimized resource usage, minimized environmental damage, and improved productivity. Nano-devices enable targeted application of agrochemicals, reducing human intervention and enhancing sustainability. As global agricultural land faces pressure to feed a growing population, precision techniques supported by nanotech are becoming essential. The ability to deliver inputs with high accuracy aligns with the goals of modern, data-driven agriculture and is fueling investments and innovation in nanotechnology in the agriculture market.

Sustainability is a key driver influencing the adoption of nanotechnology in agriculture. Environmental concerns regarding conventional pesticide use, fertilizer runoff, and soil degradation are pushing stakeholders to explore greener alternatives. Nanotechnology offers reduced chemical usage, enhanced nutrient absorption, and biodegradable delivery systems that align with eco-conscious farming practices. Innovations like nano-biofertilizers and slow-release nanocapsules are helping reduce toxicity and improve soil health. Governments and international agencies are promoting sustainable practices through subsidies and research grants, which in turn encourages farmers and agribusinesses to adopt nanotech solutions. This alignment with global sustainability goals is rapidly increasing market interest and adoption.

Governments across both developed and developing nations are increasingly investing in research and development of nanotechnology in agriculture. These initiatives include funding academic institutions, forming public-private partnerships, and establishing regulatory frameworks for the safe use of nanomaterials in food production. Countries like the U.S., India, China, and Brazil are actively supporting the development of nanotech-enabled solutions to tackle agricultural inefficiencies. Supportive policy frameworks and investment incentives are accelerating the commercialization of lab-scale research. Such governmental backing not only enhances market confidence but also lowers the barrier for small and medium enterprises to adopt and innovate using nanotechnology in agriculture.

Nanotechnology is becoming a critical tool in improving crop yields and quality, a factor essential to meet the increasing global food demand. Nano-fertilizers enhance nutrient availability and uptake, while nanopesticides provide longer-lasting protection with minimal application. This results in healthier crops, improved resistance to stress conditions, and better post-harvest longevity. Additionally, nanosensors can detect disease symptoms or nutrient deficiencies at an early stage, allowing timely intervention. The cumulative effect of these technologies is a notable increase in productivity and quality, thereby offering higher economic returns to farmers. This benefit-driven adoption is significantly driving the growth of nanotechnology in the agricultural sector.

The rise of controlled environment agriculture (CEA), such as vertical farming and greenhouse cultivation, is generating new demand for nanotechnology applications. These settings require highly efficient, precise, and compact systems to manage nutrients, pests, and environmental variables. Nanomaterials play a vital role by enabling efficient water retention, slow-release nutrient delivery, and plant protection under confined conditions. Additionally, nanocoatings and films are being used to regulate light and temperature. As urban agriculture grows and climate unpredictability drives the need for controlled systems, nanotech-enabled solutions are becoming an indispensable part of these modern farming methods, thus contributing to market expansion.

Claim Yours Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-14O5880&lic=single-user

NANOTECHNOLOGY IN AGRICULTURE MARKET SHARE

Regionally, North America leads the market owing to strong government support, advanced research infrastructure, and high adoption of precision farming.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to large agricultural economies like India and China, rising food demand, and government focus on improving farm productivity through innovation.

Key Companies:

Nanosys

ASML Holding

Zyvex Labs

Oxford Instruments plc

Nanoco Group PLC.

ThalesNanoInc

CHASM

Chemat Technology

Purchase Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-14O5880/Global_Nanotechnology_in_Agriculture_Market

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Agricultural Nano Fertilizer Market

- Nano Fungicides Market

- GNSS RTK Auto-steering System for Agricultural Machinery Market was valued at USD 1280 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 2619 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

- Biostimulants Market was estimated to be worth USD 2295.8 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3825.3 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Urea Market

- Granulated Lime in Agriculture Market was valued at USD 368 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 469 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

- Baling Twines (Baler Twines) Market was valued at USD 303 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 377 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

- The global Pesticides market size was USD 79060 Million in 2024 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 118510 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2025-2031.

- The global Agricultural Machinery market size was USD 152890 Million in 2024 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 212430 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2025-2031.

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

GET A FREE QUOTE

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nanotechnology-in-agriculture-market-size-to-grow-usd-6743-3-million-by-2030-with-a-cagr-of-12-7--valuates-reports-302509672.html