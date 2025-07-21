AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "aa-" (Superior) to Generali Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A.U. (Generali Seguros) (Spain). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Generali Seguros' inclusion as a member of the lead rating unit of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Generali), which has a balance sheet strength that AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as strong operating performance, very favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Generali Seguros is strategically important to Generali as it currently sources a material share of the group's business in Spain, which is an important market for Generali. The entity will become Generali's sole entity in Spain, following a reverse merger with Generali España, Sociedad Anonima de Seguros y Reaseguros, which is expected to take place in October 2025. Additionally, Generali Seguros is necessary for licensing as it has a licensed branch in Ireland.

