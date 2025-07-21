Anzeige
21.07.2025 17:48 Uhr
SPIE SA: Alexandra Bournazel appointed Group Investor Relations Director at SPIE

Cergy, 21 July 2025 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the appointment of Alexandra Bournazel as Investor Relations Director. In this position, she integrates the Group's administrative and financial management committee.

A graduate of HEC Paris, Alexandra Bournazel began her career in 2008 at EY, working in both audit and transaction advisory services. She joined the VINCI group in 2015 as Deputy Director of Investor Relations and Financial Communication, before being appointed Director of Sustainable Finance projects in 2021.

In her new role as Investor Relations Director for the SPIE Group, Alexandra Bournazel reports directly to Jérôme Vanhove, Group Chief Financial Officer.

About SPIE

SPIE is an independent European leader in multi-technical services in the field of energy and data transmission. Our 55,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition
and responsible digital transformation together with our customers.

The SPIE Group achieved consolidated revenues of €9.9 billion and consolidated EBITA of €712 million in 2024.

www.spie.com

Facebook - X - LinkedIn


