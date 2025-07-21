Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Projectler, an innovative construction technology company, announced the launch of its comprehensive platform designed specifically for general contractors. The AI-powered platform addresses a critical industry challenge by unifying lead generation and project management into a single, integrated system.

The $1.8 trillion construction industry, which includes over 3 million general contractors nationwide, has long struggled with fragmented tools that force contractors to choose between focusing on acquiring new business or managing existing projects. Current industry tools address only half the equation - either focusing on connecting contractors with leads while offering no project management capabilities, or providing project management features while assuming contractors have mastered consistent lead generation.





"Contractors are faced with two major challenges that create a constant cycle of feast or famine," said Joseph Fine, Co-Founder of Projectler. "All contracts come to an end, so contractors must always be sourcing new jobs. But when they focus on getting new business, their operations suffer, and when they focus on running jobs, their leads dry up. We've built a solution that handles both sides of the business simultaneously."

Founded by construction and technology leaders David Hirsch and Joseph Fine, alongside CFO Gladys Fung, Projectler combines decades of industry experience with cutting-edge AI technology. David brings deep lead generation expertise from co-founding 1800Remodel, one of the largest contractor lead platforms in the country that generated over 250,000 leads monthly and partnered with various organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Joseph complements this with hands-on construction experience, having managed hundreds of projects and trained over 1,000 employees throughout his career. Rounding out the leadership team, Gladys brings proven tech industry financial expertise as a former CFO and Director of Accounting for billion dollar organizations.

Projectler's platform leverages artificial intelligence to automate lead generation by analyzing millions of data points, including permit filings, home sales trends, and construction intent signals. The system creates targeted campaigns across multiple channels, including email, social media, direct mail, and phone calls, to identify and verify interested homeowners before connecting them with local contractors.

On the project management side, the platform will be able to generate detailed estimates in seconds by analyzing architectural plans, structural drawings, and specifications. Users will upload thousands of pages of construction documents, and the AI will instantly produce comprehensive Excel spreadsheets with hundreds of line items, including pricing based on local market rates or custom contractor pricing. The platform also integrates seamlessly with existing contractor tools through API connections to QuickBooks, Zapier, and Make.com, ensuring it works within established workflows.





"The vision is to move from a co-pilot system to full autopilot operations," Joseph explained. "We want general contractors to be able to focus on what matters most to them, while watching their businesses continue to grow because our tool handles sourcing clients, selling those clients, managing jobs, and completing projects."

The company has already demonstrated strong early traction, signing up over 50 general contractors across multiple states since launching its beta program. The platform has already managed over $100 million in construction projects and processed more than 100 active construction jobs through its system since inception.

Projectler plans to reach over 500 active contractor clients by the end of 2025 and will transition from beta to full public launch by year-end.

To learn more about Projectler, head over to projectler.com

