OENEO: 2025-2026 FIRST-QUARTER TURNOVER: EUR 69.8 MILLION

Turnover (€M) 2025-2026 2024-2025 Change Change at constant exchange rates First quarter (APRIL-JUNE) 69.8 74.3 -6.1% -5.9% Closures 57.8 60.8 -5.0% -5.0% Winemaking 12.0 13.5 -10.7% -10.0%

Oeneo Group posted turnover of €69.8 million in the first quarter of 2025-2026, down 6.1% compared to first quarter 2024-2025.

This downturn reflects the challenging economic context of the wine and spirits market, with a slowdown in global consumption and uncertainties over the introduction of new tariffs likely to impact both our products and those of our clients. Against this backdrop, our clients faced a slowdown in sales, resulting in postponed or reduced investments.

Committed to its strategy, the Group is pursuing its premium positioning, which is more resilient to unfavorable conditions, and its plan to innovate in response to client expectations. It is also continuing to focus on its cost management policy.

Review by division

CLOSURES: good resilience of the Diam range

The division recorded turnover of €57.8 million, down 5.0% versus first-quarter 2024-2025, which was buoyed by restocking among a number of distributors. This trend reflects the wait-and-see approach currently being adopted in markets across all geographical regions, with some clients opting to reduce bottling volumes due to high inventories and poor harvests in previous years.

This decline was more limited for Diam closure sales, mainly due to a less favorable product mix as clients looked for ways to save money in a challenging economic environment. Sales volumes remained solid, however, driven by new client wins and the loyalty of long-standing partners. Other technological closures were more impacted by the economic climate, in an environment that remains highly competitive.

Throughout this period of consolidation, the division aims to strengthen its market share and maintain its solid profitability.

WINEMAKING: BARREL VOLUMES REMAIN IMPACTED BY THE UNFAVORABLE ECONOMIC CLIMATE

The Winemaking business posted quarterly turnover of €12.0 million, down 10.7% compared to first-quarter 2024-2025. Clients exercised a high degree of caution in their investment decisions over the quarter due to a lack of visibility on the evolution of their own sales.

The decline in orders for casks across the market had a mechanical impact on the division, particularly in France and the United States. Europe proved more resilient, particularly in Italy. The large containers business was down over the period, due to a high basis of comparison. However, the oak products business was up over the period, reaping the rewards of its sales initiatives and the success of the direct resumption of distribution in the United States.

Sales of the new Boisé Absolu range increased sharply, reflecting the penetration of the no/low alcohol market.

Given the current low level of visibility, the division remains cautious about the potential recovery in orders over the coming months, and is rolling out optimization and innovation measures across its manufacturing processes to reduce costs.

Oeneo Group will publish its turnover for the first half of 2025-2026 on November 3, 2025.

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value-added technological closures under the Diam, Mytik Diam and Setop brands.

Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Boisé, Millet, Fine Northern Oak and Galileo, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, systems).

We are passionate about the art and culture of wine, conscious of the urgent environmental and societal challenges facing our world, and firmly believe that enlightened innovation must serve the common good. We want to use our strengths and expertise to serve the wine industry's sustainable development as we innovate to uphold the great history of wine.

WE CARE ABOUT YOUR WINE

