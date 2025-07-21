Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Cydcor, a leader in outsourced sales and marketing has once again been named as the preferred staffing provider for the 2026 Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) Access LIVE convention, taking place February 2-5 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This marks the second consecutive year Cydcor has earned this distinction at the industry's premier annual event.

WSWA's Access LIVE unites more than 2,500 industry professionals and 400+ exhibitors, serving as the premier marketplace for innovation, networking, and brand discovery in the wine and spirits sector. Following Cydcor's standout performance at the 2025 convention where its team of brand ambassadors, bartenders, and mixologists delivered seamless, brand-forward service, WSWA renewed its partnership for 2026. Cydcor's ability to consistently provide top-tier representation and flawless execution has cemented its reputation as the go-to staffing partner for exhibitors looking to make a powerful impression on the expo floor.





Photos of WSWA AccessLive 2025



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

As the official staffing partner at Access LIVE 2026, Cydcor will once again deliver on its event services capabilities by providing brand-aligned talent tailored to the needs of each exhibitor. From mixologists to multilingual representatives to sampling specialists, each staffing ambassador is selected based on the needs of the client, trained to represent the brand clearly, and engage with the brand's audience while keeping the client's goals front and center.

"We're honored to return as the preferred staffing provider for Access LIVE 2026," said Cydcor CEO Vera Quinn. "For us, event staffing isn't just about filling roles. It's about amplifying brand stories, creating meaningful interactions, and helping our clients stand out in high-energy, competitive environments. This recognition reflects our expertise in experiential marketing and the trust WSWA and its exhibitors have placed in Cydcor."

Cydcor's event services capabilities deliver comprehensive event staffing and brand activation support across a wide range of industries, including wine, spirits, and consumer packaged goods. With expertise across in-person sales, experiential marketing, and brand activations, Cydcor excels in converting interactions into outcomes with precision and scale. From small-scale activations to large conventions, the company offers flexible staffing models, customized brand training, and end-to-end support.

Cydcor's WSWA Event Staffing Capabilities Include:

Brand Ambassadors

Mixologists & Bartenders

Sampling Specialists

Multilingual Product Reps

On-Site Logistics & Support

"We've built our reputation on helping brands break through the noise," added Quinn. "Whether it's with a powerful pitch or an unforgettable booth experience, we bring the talent and energy to make it count. Access LIVE is where relationships are built-and we're proud to be part of that again."

To learn more about Cydcor's event staffing services, visit Cydcor.com/Event-Services. For more information on WSWA's Access LIVE or to register for the event, visit AccessLive.wswa.org.

About Cydcor

For more than three decades, Cydcor has provided customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while leveraging the advantages of technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California. For more information about Cydcor, www.cydcor.com.

