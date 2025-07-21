True Crime Unsolved LLC: Emmy-Nominated Producer Launches Interactive Cold Case Series 'True Crime: Unsolved' on YouTube

The new series empowers audiences to help revive forgotten cold cases through immersive storytelling, firsthand accounts, and direct access to active investigations in hopes of sparking new leads and finding justice for overlooked victims.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / True Crime: Unsolved, a new YouTube series, is shining a spotlight on the forgotten victims of unsolved violent crimes. Focusing on homicide and missing person cold cases that have faded from public attention, the series offers a poignant look at the desperate search for answers by families, loved ones and the dedicated professionals who refuse to give up hope.

True Crime Unsolved Logo

Created and hosted by Emmy-nominated show-runner Myles Reiff, and Executive Producer Sean Cahill, True Crime: Unsolved aims to breathe new life into these cold cases. With a unique low-fi yet deeply intimate style, the series features firsthand accounts from detectives, police officers, first responders, and victims' families. Through interactive case studies and branching storylines, viewers are invited to explore the investigations in a way that allows them to control how they learn about the cases. Each episode suite will feature a range of in-depth discussions and interviews with individuals connected to the case, offering viewers a comprehensive, 360-degree perspective.

Both Reiff and Cahill, with decades of experience in crime documentaries, have long noticed the lack of representation of unsolved cases in traditional media and entertainment. The series was born out of frustration with the media's failure to keep these cases in the public eye. By focusing on these underreported tragedies, the creators hope to inspire fresh leads and bring attention back to those who need it most.

"The mainstream media often moves on too quickly, leaving families in the dark," said Reiff. "We're using YouTube's platform to bypass the typical constraints of corporate production timelines and give these stories the room they deserve." "This is about empowering the families and communities living with these unsolved cases-this is their story." Cahill added, "In the entertainment industry, there's a tendency to craft narratives with clear beginnings, middles, and endings. These unsolved crimes don't follow that arc, and that's part of the tragedy. Our goal is to provide a space for these cases to be seen again, where fresh eyes can potentially uncover new leads or provide closure."

True Crime: Unsolved isn't just a show-it's a call to action. Each episode connects viewers directly to ongoing investigations by featuring local police tip lines, accurate timelines of events, and other essential resources. This interactive approach aims to guide the efforts of online sleuths and well-intentioned individuals, ensuring their actions are grounded in fact and focused on meaningful outcomes. "We also encourage our viewers to take an active role in this journey," said Reiff. "If you know of a case that's fallen from the headlines or remains unresolved, we want you to suggest these stories to us. We want to give a voice to these overlooked victims and the attention they deserve."

True Crime: Unsolved premieres this Friday, August 1, exclusively on YouTube. Watch the trailer now .

