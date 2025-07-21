MACOMPTA.FR: Macompta.fr launches its Accounting mobile app to simplify entrepreneurs' lives

Macompta.fr launches its Accounting mobile app to simplify entrepreneurs' lives

Lagord, July 21, 2025

The French management software publisher macompta.fr has launched its brand-new "Accounting" mobile app, dedicated to business start-ups, entrepreneurs, and the self-employed.

Designed to meet the specific needs of small businesses, the app makes accounting easy to manage and allows users to monitor their business in real time, right from their smartphone.

A solution designed for entrepreneurs: simple, complete, and mobile

With a clear interface, essential features, and intuitive user experience, the app enables users to:

Manage their business with a smart dashboard

From the moment the app is opened, users get an instant overview of their cash flow, business results (income and expenses), and a breakdown of their spending in real time.

This allows them to stay in control and make informed decisions quickly.

Automatically import bank transactions

Thanks to a secure connection to the user's bank (in compliance with PSD2 standards), all banking transactions are automatically imported into the accounting system, no manual entry required.

In addition, the automatic categorization feature assigns each transaction to the correct accounting account.

This combination of bank synchronization and automatic categorization saves time, reduces errors from manual input, and ensures accounting is always up to date.

Enter transactions and manage VAT

In addition to Bank connection, users can also record transactions:

Manually, using a simplified input interface,

Or by importing expense reports and invoices via the macompta.fr expense reports App . Using OCR (optical character recognition), users can simply take a photo of a receipt or invoice, and the app will automatically detect key details (date, pre-tax and total amounts, supplier, VAT rate and amount) and pre-fill the accounting entry.

Regardless of their accounting knowledge, entrepreneurs can record their income and expenses, manage VAT accounts, and generate payment or collection files in just a few seconds.

Generate accounting reports, up to the balance sheet

At any time, users can generate journals, trial balances, ledgers, year-end reports, and more.

This feature is key for preparing financial statements, responding to bank requests, or sharing data with an accountant.

Customize the app to fit their business

The Accounting app adapts to each entrepreneur's unique setup. Users can personalize:

Fiscal year dates,

Accounting method (income/expenses or receivables/payables),

VAT accounts,

Chart of accounts.

The native integration with the macompta.fr Expense reports and Invoicing apps allows users to take full advantage of the macompta.fr mobile ecosystem.

For more than 15 years, macompta.fr has supported small businesses with their accounting, tax and HR management.

With this new mobile app, the company takes another major step and reaffirms its mission: to make accounting simpler, more accessible, and more mobile.

The app is available on iOS and Android. It can be used on its own or as a complement to the macompta.fr web platform.

Download the app for free and enjoy a 30-day trial to explore all features:

About MACOMPTA.FR

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing small businesses and associations.

With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications.

The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting. From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

