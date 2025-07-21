Official Auctions Inc: Lewis and Sons Asphalt & Paving to Liquidate Entire Fleet at Online Auction

Auction Offers Prime Opportunity for Contractors, Landscapers, and Business Owners

KANSAS CITY, KS / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / After years of serving the Kansas City area, Lewis and Sons Asphalt and Paving is offering its entire fleet of equipment, tools, and office assets in an upcoming online auction. This highly anticipated event presents an exceptional opportunity for contractors, landscapers, construction professionals, and business owners to purchase well-maintained commercial-grade equipment and office furnishings at competitive prices.

Lewis and Sons Asphalt & Paving Company Auction

Liquidation

Scheduled to begin closing on Monday, July 28, 2025, the auction features an extensive inventory of heavy equipment, trucks, trailers, tools, and office items. A public preview day is scheduled for Friday, July 25, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, allowing interested buyers to inspect items firsthand before placing bids.

Among the headline items are:

Bobcat S300 Skid Steer Loader

Leeboy 8500 Asphalt Paver

Wolfpac 4100 Tandem Steel Drum Vibratory Finish Roller

2006 Ford F-450 Dump Truck - bulletproofed, with operable bed controls inside and outside the cab

2002 GMC C4500 Flatbed Dump Truck

2006 Econoline 16-Ton Hydraulic Tilt Trailer

In addition to the larger machinery, the auction includes a wide range of tools and light equipment ideal for contractors and tradesmen. Highlights include:

Concrete saws (Husqvarna FS 309, Target ES 16)

Plate compactors from Wacker Neuson and Mikasa Sangyo

Generators including Multiquip 6000 and Titan Industrial models

Power washers, air compressors, welders, and a comprehensive collection of hand tools and automotive shop gear

The auction also features a selection of office furniture and supplies, including desks, filing cabinets, chairs, and storage solutions-perfect for any business looking to outfit or upgrade a commercial office space.

"This is a rare chance to acquire equipment that's been in use by a reputable and established paving company," said the auction coordinator. "From major machines to everyday tools, the inventory is ideal for anyone looking to expand their fleet or start a business with reliable equipment."

With nationwide bidding available online, buyers across the country can participate with ease. Whether you're in construction, landscaping, or another industry that relies on heavy equipment and tools, this auction is a can't-miss event.

Auction Preview:

Friday, July 25, 2025 | 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Location: Kansas City, KS (full address provided on auction site)

Auction Ends:

Monday, July 28, 2025

For full auction details and to register to bid, visit: https://bids.oaikc.com/auctions/43124-lewis-and-sons-asphalt-and-paving-company-auction

Contact Information

Wes Schlobohm

President

9137035150





