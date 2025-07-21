Mortgage Investors Group Names Kristin Abouelata as National Sales Leader

Company veteran and top producer brings 30+ years of experience to national leadership role

KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Mortgage Investors Group (MIG), a leading independent mortgage lender headquartered in Tennessee, is proud to announce the promotion of Kristin Abouelata to the role of National Sales Leader.

A consistent top producer and highly respected figure in the mortgage industry, Kristin has been a pillar at MIG for more than 30 years. She has served in a variety of roles throughout the company, from her early years in operations to her long-standing tenure as a loan officer and branch manager. Her deep well of experience, commitment to integrity, and proven leadership have made her a guiding force across the MIG organization.

"Kristin has helped shape the heart of who we are at MIG," said Anna Beltran, CEO of Mortgage Investors Group. "Her promotion reflects the trust she has earned over decades, and the confidence we have in her ability to support and grow our national sales efforts with energy, empathy, and excellence."

In her new role, Kristin will work alongside Gary Royal, SVP of Retail Sales and Production, to lead and support all aspects of MIG's retail lending strategy. Her focus will include production growth, coaching and mentoring sales teams, recruitment, and strengthening new and existing partnerships.

"This opportunity is a tremendous honor," said Kristin. "MIG has been my home for three decades, and I believe deeply in our mission, our people, and our future. I'm excited to help develop the next generation of producers and to support continued success across every market we serve."

Kristin's promotion comes at a time of continued expansion for Mortgage Investors Group, and her leadership is expected to play a vital role in the company's forward momentum.

