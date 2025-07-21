Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2025 19:02 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mortgage Investors Group Names Kristin Abouelata as National Sales Leader

Company veteran and top producer brings 30+ years of experience to national leadership role

KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Mortgage Investors Group (MIG), a leading independent mortgage lender headquartered in Tennessee, is proud to announce the promotion of Kristin Abouelata to the role of National Sales Leader.

Mortgage Investors Group Names Kristin Abouelata as National Sales Leader

Mortgage Investors Group Names Kristin Abouelata as National Sales Leader

A consistent top producer and highly respected figure in the mortgage industry, Kristin has been a pillar at MIG for more than 30 years. She has served in a variety of roles throughout the company, from her early years in operations to her long-standing tenure as a loan officer and branch manager. Her deep well of experience, commitment to integrity, and proven leadership have made her a guiding force across the MIG organization.

"Kristin has helped shape the heart of who we are at MIG," said Anna Beltran, CEO of Mortgage Investors Group. "Her promotion reflects the trust she has earned over decades, and the confidence we have in her ability to support and grow our national sales efforts with energy, empathy, and excellence."

In her new role, Kristin will work alongside Gary Royal, SVP of Retail Sales and Production, to lead and support all aspects of MIG's retail lending strategy. Her focus will include production growth, coaching and mentoring sales teams, recruitment, and strengthening new and existing partnerships.

"This opportunity is a tremendous honor," said Kristin. "MIG has been my home for three decades, and I believe deeply in our mission, our people, and our future. I'm excited to help develop the next generation of producers and to support continued success across every market we serve."

Kristin's promotion comes at a time of continued expansion for Mortgage Investors Group, and her leadership is expected to play a vital role in the company's forward momentum.

Contact Information

Moneek Langston
VP of Digital & Strategic Marketing
moneek.langston@migonline.com
865-876-0529

.

SOURCE: Mortgage Investors Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mortgage-investors-group-names-kristin-abouelata-as-national-sales-l-1050715

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.