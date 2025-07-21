CAPITAL B (EX THE BLOCKCHAIN GROUP): The Blockchain Group becomes Capital B and announces the ongoing creation of a subsidiary in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates)

The Blockchain Group becomes Capital B and announces the ongoing creation of a subsidiary in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates)

The Blockchain Group becomes Capital B, Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company

New logo aligned with Bitcoin's founding principles and Capital B's long-term vision

New website, new design, and new features including a data analytics dashboard showcasing Capital B's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy

Ongoing creation of a subsidiary in Abu Dhabi to support the development of Capital B's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy

Puteaux, July 21, 2025: The Blockchain Group (ISIN: FR0011053636, ticker: ALTBG) (the "Company", "Capital B"), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, announces today a new chapter of its evolution by becoming Capital B, Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, holding subsidiaries specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and decentralized technology consulting and development. The Group unveils a new logo, aligned with Bitcoin's founding principles and Capital B's long-term vision. The new trade name Capital B will gradually replace the former name on financial platforms. The Group also announces the launch of a new website featuring a redesigned interface and new functionalities, including a data analytics dashboard showcasing Capital B's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy. Finally, the Company announces that it is currently engaged in the process of establishing a subsidiary in Abu Dhabi (UAE) to support the development of Capital B's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy. These developments reflect the acceleration of the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, which is focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per share on a fully diluted basis over time.

Rebranding: The Blockchain Group Becomes Capital B

The Company announced today that it is now communicating under the name Capital B, marking a new milestone in its evolution as the first Bitcoin Treasury Company in Europe.

This name change reflects the Company's ambition since the adoption of its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy on November 5, 2024, which aims to increase the number of bitcoin per share on a fully diluted basis over time.

The Group specifies that this new trade name will gradually replace the former one on financial platforms and may eventually be reflected through a change in its ticker symbol on Euronext, as well as in the United States once its listing on the OTCID market is confirmed. A dedicated press release will be issued on that occasion.

Conception du nouveau logo de Capital B

This rebranding is accompanied by a new logo, aligned with Bitcoin's founding principles, the evolution of the Company's original identity, and Capital B's long-term vision: see pdf version of the press release.

Mise en ligne d'un nouveau site internet

As part of its rebranding and new visual identity, the Group announces the launch of a new website, accessible at the following address: https://www.cptlb.com

The visual, functional, and technical design of this website supports Capital B's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy and will notably provide the following key information:

A presentation of Capital B, its team, its operational companies, and its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per share on a fully diluted basis over time;

Capital B's financial communications, available in both French and English;

Media coverage, including articles published by external outlets, as well as podcasts, conferences, and other formats related to Capital B;

Key financial data relating to Capital B's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, through a dedicated dashboard.

Ongoing process to establish a subsidiary in Abu Dhabi

The Group announces that it is engaged in the process of creating a Capital B subsidiary in Abu Dhabi, aimed at supporting the development of Capital B's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy.

The Group will publicly communicate updates on the progress of this process as appropriate.

* * *

About Capital B (ALTBG)

Capital B is a Bitcoin Treasury Company listed

on Euronext Growth Paris, specialized in Data Intelligence,

AI, and Decentralized Tech consulting and development. EURONEXT Growth Paris

Ticker: ALTBG

ISIN: FR0011053636

Reuters: ALTBG.PA

Bloomberg: ALTBG.FP



Contact:

communication@theblockchain-group.com

Contacts - Actus Finance & Communication Investor relations

Mathieu Calleux

tbg@actus.fr Press relations

Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt

acdudicourt@actus.fr - +33 6 24 03 26 52

Céline Bruggeman

cbruggeman@actus.fr - +33 6 87 52 71 99 Capital B press releases are available on:

Financial information - Capital B

To receive all press releases free of charge, register with Actusnews

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lZ2dZptvZmmYl3GfYpVpbmhrZ5dlyGeZbmqVk2RpY8uWcJ9gm21hnMiYZnJklmdm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93120-20250721-tbg-cp-21-juillet-2025-capital-b-en-final.pdf