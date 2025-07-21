New integrations and next-gen AI folio technology reinforce Emburse's vision of intelligent, automated expenses-providing users more speed, accuracy, and peace of mind

Emburse, the company defining Expense Intelligence through AI-powered travel and spend orchestration, today announced the addition of American Airlines AAdvantage Business and DoorDash for Business to its growing network of real-time receipt integrations. Emburse is also showcasing its AI-Powered Folio Capture for hotel and car rentals, setting a new standard in automated expense processing. These developments further Emburse's mission to eliminate manual expense reporting by embedding automation directly into business travelers' everyday workflows.

Emburse Grows Real-Time Receipt Integration Network

Business travelers' receipts from their AAdvantage Business flights and DoorDash meals are now automatically imported into Emburse's expense platform-streamlining the experience for users, reducing fraud risk, and giving finance teams enhanced visibility into real-time spend. Furthermore, expense reporting is streamlined using Emburse AI to automatically combine receipts and card transactions into one accurate expense entry.

The addition of the AAdvantage Business program and DoorDash for Business strengthens Emburse's position as an innovative category leader, building on an expanding ecosystem of partners, which include Uber, Lyft, Grab, Amazon Business, SpotHero, Parking Spot, and TMCs like AmTrav, Egencia, BCD, Navan, CTM, and Emburse's own booking tool, Emburse Book.

"This isn't just about making expenses easier for employees-it's about giving finance leaders confidence and control," said Paul Nagy, Chief Product Officer of Emburse. "By expanding our ecosystem to include partners like the AAdvantage Business program and DoorDash for Business, and investing in Emburse AI, we're transforming manual receipt capture into a frictionless, hassle-free experience. This is what Expense Intelligence looks like: user-centric, strategic, and designed to improve compliance and financial decision-making."

The new receipt integrations flow directly into Emburse's receipt wallet, automatically matching purchases to transactions and triggering smart expense creation. This saves time by eliminating the need to email and upload receipts, while enabling travel policy enforcement and speeding up reconciliation.

The American Airlines AAdvantage Business receipt integration is included at no additional cost for Emburse Enterprise or Emburse Professional customers. The DoorDash for Business receipt integration is included at no additional cost for Emburse Enterprise customers.

"At American Airlines, we're committed to making business travel more rewarding and seamless for SMBs and their employees," said Jacob Teplin, Managing Director of the AAdvantage Business program. "Our integration with Emburse is tailored to meet the unique needs of SMBs by simplifying travel expense management, improving visibility into spend, and helping teams maximize rewards. Through this partnership, AAdvantage Business members can effortlessly control costs and streamline processes-freeing up resources to focus on growing their business."

"DoorDash for Business is dedicated to simplifying meal solutions for organizations and their teams," said Katie Egan, General Manager of DoorDash for Business. "Our integration with Emburse streamlines expense reporting, allowing employees to focus on their work while helping to ensure that finance teams have accurate, real-time data. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and employee satisfaction."

Next-Gen Innovation: AI-Powered Hotel and Car Rental Folios

The new integrations build on recent innovations such as AI-Powered Folio Capture for hotel and car rentals-another significant step to eliminating manual work for business travelers and finance teams alike. Based on Emburse AI's OCR transcription announced earlier this year, this new enhancement automates the capture, extraction, and itemization of hotel and car folio data from a variety of sources, including email, mobile, and web uploads. Whether a traveler submits a PDF or a snapshot from their phone, Emburse AI ensures a seamless, accurate, and consistent user experience.

The upgraded folio solution intelligently adapts in real-time to evolving templates from global hotel chains and car rental agencies, extracting critical data like check-in/check-out dates and itemized charges with industry-leading accuracy. This smart automation not only accelerates reimbursement cycles for employees but also reduces processing times and errors for finance teams. Additional features like bulk editing, autofill fields, and mobile support further streamline workflows, making auditing and compliance faster and easier.

By integrating intelligent receipt and folio capture into the expense lifecycle, Emburse is helping organizations shift from manual oversight to strategic insight-turning transaction data into smarter business decisions.

Continued AI Innovation Ahead

Additional receipt integrations will be rolled out to customers later this year, with new AI-powered capabilities that will enable the auto-merging of receipts, transactions, and travel data in real-time. These enhancements support Emburse's broader strategy to build a unified, intelligent expense infrastructure-one that simplifies processes and delivers smart automation, one receipt and folio at a time.

To learn more about Emburse's expanding integration ecosystem, click here

About Emburse

Emburse delivers Expense Intelligence-transforming reactive expense management into forward-thinking financial confidence. Expense Intelligence harnesses AI to orchestrate corporate spend across travel booking, procurement, reimbursements, and payments, embedding dynamic policy controls and predictive insights directly into workflows. This real-time approach empowers organizations with the agility to adapt, control risks, and strategically optimize spend.

Trusted globally by more than 12 million finance leaders, travel managers, and professionals, Emburse serves over 20,000 organizations in 120 countries-including Global 2000 enterprises, SMBs, public sector agencies, and nonprofits.

By proactively managing and accurately validating spend, Emburse ensures robust financial governance, enhanced compliance, and unsurpassed visibility into spend behaviors-all while dramatically streamlining the process for every employee.

At Emburse, Expense Intelligence is more than a feature-it's a framework for transformation, reshaping the role of finance teams from administrators to strategic drivers of organizational success. To learn more about Emburse, visit www.emburse.com and follow us on social media @emburse.

About AAdvantage Business

The AAdvantage Business loyalty program from American rewards eligible companies and their travelers for booking business travel anywhere with American, including aa.com, the American app or with an agency.

Businesses earn AAdvantage® miles to use across the company for flights, upgrades, lounge access and beyond. At the same time, registered business travelers can earn additional Loyalty Points, while continuing to earn miles and Loyalty Points as AAdvantage® members. These additional Loyalty Points can accelerate their path to status.

Plus, companies have access to a suite of tools to better manage business travel, with seamless booking on aa.com for business travelers.

