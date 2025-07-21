Integrated mobile experience delivers real-time visibility, embedded controls, and smarter spend decisions-advancing the vision for Expense Intelligence

Emburse, the company defining Expense Intelligence through AI-powered travel and spend orchestration, today announced a new advancement to simplify, control, and elevate the travel and expense (T&E) experience for business travelers and organizations.

The launch of integrated itinerary management in the Emburse Enterprise mobile app allows business travelers to manage their trips and submit expenses seamlessly-all within a single, intuitive mobile interface.

This milestone signals a pivotal moment in Emburse's journey toward a unified, intelligent T&E experience. By embedding travel itinerary details directly in the same mobile app used for expense submission, Emburse is eliminating the need for multiple apps, creating a frictionless workflow that benefits both employees and finance teams.

"This is travel simplicity at its best," said Paul Nagy, Chief Product Officer of Emburse. "By unifying travel itinerary information and expenses in one app, we're making life simpler for business travelers and giving finance teams the real-time visibility they need for predictive spend orchestration within their organization."

Empowering Travelers with Real-Time Visibility and Simplicity

Travelers today juggle gate changes, hotel details, receipts, and reporting-often while navigating tight flight connections or balancing luggage and work tasks. With Emburse's integrated itinerary management, users can easily view their personalized trip and expense tasks in one convenient and user-friendly app, including check-in times, booking confirmations, and policy-aligned expense actions.

Whether it's scanning a receipt after buying a coffee near the gate or submitting a hotel charge while checking out, travelers can be empowered to act in the moment. Having the tools they need right at their fingertips helps ensure faster, more accurate, and more compliant expense submissions.

"Emburse makes travel simple, seamless, and not time-consuming so our employees can focus on their main job manufacturing, selling, and marketing our products," said Rex Heineman, Global Travel Expense Manager, General Mills.

Giving Finance Teams Predictive Control and Expense Intelligence

For finance leaders, the benefits go beyond convenience. Real-time expense activity creates actionable intelligence for finance leaders-transforming expense data into predictive signals. This launch is part of Emburse's AI-first platform strategy: embedding intelligence at the point of transaction to deliver control, compliance, and insight before spend happens. This real-time visibility is the foundation of Emburse's evolving vision: turning reactive expense reporting into proactive, predictive control.

"Millions of dollars are spent during business travel, but lack of real-time action and visibility leads to expense inaccuracies and spend leakage," continued Nagy. "This launch is more than an enhanced feature-it's part of an intelligent infrastructure that helps finance teams see, guide, and impact travel spend before it even happens."

A Unified Experience and A Preview of What's Ahead

The evolution of the Emburse Enterprise app marks a bold step in our Expense Intelligence roadmap-advancing from manual expense tracking to intelligent, real-time orchestration of enterprise spend. This is fintech-level transformation applied to operational finance, and where organizations are empowered to optimize every stage of the travel journey, from booking to reimbursement.

Additional integrations with Emburse Enterprise will be rolled out in the coming months, including Emburse Book, enhanced capabilities with Emburse Go, and Emburse Reshop, to deliver a truly end-to-end T&E experience.

Availability

Integrated itinerary management will be available globally on August 1, 2025, in Emburse Enterprise.

To learn more, click here.

About Emburse

Emburse delivers Expense Intelligence-transforming reactive expense management into forward-thinking financial confidence. Expense Intelligence harnesses AI to orchestrate corporate spend across travel booking, procurement, reimbursements, and payments, embedding dynamic policy controls and predictive insights directly into workflows. This real-time approach empowers organizations with the agility to adapt, control risks, and strategically optimize spend.

Trusted globally by more than 12 million finance leaders, travel managers, and professionals, Emburse serves over 20,000 organizations in 120 countries-including Global 2000 enterprises, SMBs, public sector agencies, and nonprofits.

By proactively managing and accurately validating spend, Emburse ensures robust financial governance, enhanced compliance, and unsurpassed visibility into spend behaviors-all while dramatically streamlining the process for every employee.

At Emburse, Expense Intelligence is more than a feature-it's a framework for transformation, reshaping the role of finance teams from administrators to strategic drivers of organizational success.

For more information, visit emburse.com or follow our social channels at @emburse.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250721858237/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Maura Lafferty

Firebrand Communications for Emburse

415.848.9175

emburse@firebrand.marketing