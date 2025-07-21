Company unveils a comprehensive framework to empower manufacturers, OEMs, distributors and service partners with drop-in clean combustion solutions

MayMaan, a scale-up innovator, transforming combustion technology, is announcing a robust and scalable partnership model to support the transition to more efficient power systems across global industries whilst cutting harmful emissions such as NOx and SOx to levels that are practically immeasurable.

At the heart of MayMaan's offering is its proprietary AquaStroke® technology, which runs on a revolutionary 70% water and 30% ethanol fuel blend. This patented system delivers high torque and reliability while dramatically reducing emissions-offering a compelling alternative to diesel engines and electrification overhauls.

"Our technology is more than a breakthrough-it's a platform designed to help others succeed," said Doron Shmueli, Founder and CEO at MayMaan. "From manufacturers to distributors, we provide a full solution-ready to integrate, easy to scale, and built for the energy demands of tomorrow."

Tailored Solutions for Industry Leaders

MayMaan's clean combustion platform is now available through flexible, structured partnerships designed to accelerate time to market while reducing cost and complexity:

For Engine Manufacturers : MayMaan offers a drop-in combustion platform that integrates with existing engine designs, backed by field validation and engineering support. No major redesigns. No infrastructure overhauls. Just cleaner engines, faster.

For Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) : The AquaStroke® system preserves performance while meeting rising environmental standards. OEMs benefit from seamless integration, comprehensive training, and market-positioning assets to stay ahead in an ESG-driven world.

For Distributors Strategic Partners : MayMaan empowers distributors by providing licensing access to its proprietary AquaStroke® technology , enabling them to initiate production through certified OEMs and engine manufacturers . Rather than supplying finished systems, MayMaan equips partners to drive demand, coordinate builds, and deliver clean combustion solutions through an established network of approved product builders. With full support in licensing, technical enablement, and servicing frameworks, distributors gain a scalable and strategic path to bring MayMaan-powered solutions to market.

For Service Maintenance Partners : MayMaan provides in-depth technical training, documentation, and diagnostics tools to support long-term reliability of AquaStroke® systems in the field. Certified partners gain access to proprietary service protocols and ongoing updates-ensuring they stay ahead of customer needs with every deployment.

A Partnership Model Built for Scale

MayMaan's approach supports every stage of adoption, from initial feasibility to full commercialization. Partners receive:

Licensing and technology access

Customized engineering collaboration

End-to-end training and documentation

Proprietary Diagnostics

Market launch support and service tools

Ongoing product upgrades and innovation pipeline

"We've created a model that makes it easy to accelerate the energy transition without starting from scratch," said Doron Shmueli. "This is not about replacing what works-it's about improving it in a way that's practical, profitable, and future-proof."

