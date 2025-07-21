A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Texas High School Coaches Association Announces Streaming Deal With Victory+

SAN MARCOS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / The Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) is proud to announce a new partnership with the premier sports streaming service, Victory+ (owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc.).This exciting collaboration aims to elevate the visibility of high school football across the Lone Star State and beyond and will kick off with the launch of a new initiative: "THSCA Game of the Week."

"I am very excited to partner with Victory+ as we celebrate community and education-based athletics," said THSCA Executive Director Joe Martin. "Having Victory+ serve as the home of the THSCA and the THSCA Game of the Week is an important step forward for us. Partnering with a media group has been part of our long-range strategic plan, and this collaboration is a tremendous way to promote Texas high school football at another level while shining a spotlight on our outstanding Texas high school football coaches. We do it better here in Texas than anyone else in the nation, and this partnership will allow us to share just how special football in the state of Texas truly is."

"We're incredibly proud to work with the THSCA to bring the Game of the Week to fans across the world. Texas high school football is more than just a sport, it's part of the culture and community," said Neil Gruninger, President & CEO of APMC. "By streaming these games, we're not only showcasing incredible talent but also giving families, alumni, and hometown supporters a front-row seat to the action."

Beginning this fall, the THSCA Game of the Week will bring fans a front-row seat to one Texas high school football matchup every Friday night, live-streamed exclusively on Victory+. From powerhouse rivalries to rising underdog stories, the series will highlight the passion, talent, and tradition that make Texas high school football truly special.

Each featured game will include professional commentary, pre- and post-game coverage, and exclusive interviews with coaches and players. Viewers across the world can stream the action live, and for free, on Victory+ through their mobile devices, connected TV or on the Victory+ website, with replays available on demand.

The Game of the Week schedule and first featured matchup will be announced in the coming weeks. For updates, follow @THSCAcoaches and @VictoryPlusTV on social media or visit www.victoryplus.com .

About the Texas High School Coaches Association

The Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) is Texas high school coaches' principal advocate and leadership organization. The THSCA provides the highest quality representation, education, and services to Texas high school coaches and affiliate members by enhancing the professionalism of coaches and the schools they represent. The mission statement is simply this: To help and serve Texas high school coaches as they work to help and serve student-athletes. "HELPING COACHES HELP KIDS." For more information on THSCA, visit www.thsca.com

About Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation

The mission of the Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation is to develop funds from a broad range of donors to provide professional education programs that will strengthen, reinforce, and enhance professionalism in high school coaches throughout the state of Texas. These programs provide instructional material and training in character development to coaches in Texas at both the high school and middle school levels and can directly impact the lives of over 1.5 million student-athletes each year. The two established events are the Texas Coaches Leadership Summit and the R.O.C.K. Mentoring Workshop.

ABOUT APMC and Victory+

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Victory+ a groundbreaking FREE end-to-end, direct to consumer, sports streaming service made for fans, by fans. Featuring free regional broadcasts of various sports teams including the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks, Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content. Visit www.aparentmedia.com and www.victoryplus.com to learn more.

