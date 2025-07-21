Atlas Travel Debuts Roam: An Agentic AI Travel Platform for the Modern Traveler

Roam redefines business travel with its intelligent booking and payment technology to deliver seamless, personalized travel management

MARLBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Atlas Travel, a leading provider of travel management services and a division of its parent company Atlas Travel & Technology Group, announced today the debut of Roam, a fully agentic AI travel booking and payment platform designed to simplify and personalize business travel at scale.

As the expectations of today's modern traveler continue to evolve, Roam was developed to meet the demand for a more intelligent, flexible and human-centered travel booking system. It blends the power of agentic, conversational AI with a secure virtual payment and treasury accounts program, making it easier for organizations to manage travel while also giving travelers the intuitive tools they want. With Roam, Atlas Travel reimagines the travel platform as one that prioritizes the traveler experience and treats personalization as a foundation, not just a feature.

"Roam represents a significant leap forward in how we approach business travel," said Lea Cahill, President of Atlas Travel & Technology Group. "This platform reflects our belief that great travel management should feel human, even when powered by advanced technology. Roam delivers on that promise by offering a smart, intuitive booking experience that's as powerful as it is personal."

At its core, Roam uses an AI automation engine to understand traveler intent and preferences. In collaboration with Prime Numbers Technology, a travel analytics company and a division of Atlas Travel & Technology Group, Roam advances its recommendations even further by leveraging historical data drawn from the traveler's booking behavior to deliver curated itinerary options. Its intelligent design also streamlines travel operations, checks travel policy requirements and automates tasks end-to-end, improving efficiency for both agents and support teams.

"With Roam, we set out to solve long-standing challenges that have defined traditional travel systems for decades, like fragmented tools and one-size-fits-all models," said Andy Piggott, CIO of Atlas Travel & Technology Group. "The platform's agentic AI empowers travelers to book confidently and intuitively, all while giving organizations the efficiency and support they need. Roam represents a new era of travel management, built for the traveler who expects more from every journey."

Developed in partnership with Stripe, a programmable financial services company, Roam also introduces a flexible, embedded payment experience for both travelers and travel managers. The payment feature is fully integrated with Roam's booking capabilities, offering different payment choices including prepayments and virtual card issuance. With the support of Stripe, Roam ensures enhanced security, transparency and the control needed to help finance teams manage travel spend more quickly and easily.

With the debut of Roam, Atlas Travel reinforces its commitment to delivering unparalleled service and industry-leading technology that drives innovation across the business travel industry. This platform marks a major milestone in developing solutions that prioritize advanced technology while maintaining a traveler-centric approach. Additional features and integrations are in development, with future updates aimed at further enhancing the traveler experience and streamlining travel management.

To learn more about Roam and its features and functionalities, visit getroam.ai .

About Atlas Travel

Since 1986, Atlas Travel has provided easier travel and better management to companies around the globe. Part of Atlas Travel & Technology Group, Atlas Travel offers corporate travel, vacation planning and meetings and incentives services. Through a wholly owned UK division and BCD Travel affiliation, Atlas Travel provides global travel programs in over 110 countries. In 2024, the company was recognized among the Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts by The Women's Edge and the Fastest Growing Private Companies by The Boston Business Journal. Atlas Travel is proud to be a certified Women's Business Enterprise and a B Corp business since 2021.

