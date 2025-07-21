New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Elle Caruso Fitzgerald, a leading voice from the Faith Based Investing Content Hub, explains in her latest article how investors should think about liquidity and large-cap ETFs. Fitzgerald details how liquidity concerns may be overblown, particularly for large-cap ETFs, and investors may miss out on compelling opportunities.

How Investors Should Think About Liquidity & Large-Cap ETFs

To summarize, an ETF's liquidity is directly linked to the liquidity of its underlying securities. Therefore, to accurately assess an ETF's liquidity, it's crucial to examine the portfolio's holdings. Relying solely on total assets or trading volume may be misleading.

