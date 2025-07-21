Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - SPARQ, the AI-powered automotive ecosystem that provides drivers with the ability to communicate directly with their cars, is expanding its presence at Monterey Car Week 2025 as the Title Sponsor of Exotics on Broadway and an Official Exhibiting Partner of Serata Italiana by Lamborghini Club America.

Monterey Car Week is widely recognized as one of the most prestigious automotive gatherings in the world, attracting enthusiasts, collectors, and industry leaders from across the globe. This year, SPARQ will once again be at the forefront, showcasing its groundbreaking technology and engaging with the automotive community at two of the week's most anticipated events.

Exotics on Broadway - Saturday, August 16

Held in Seaside, Calif., Exotics on Broadway has become the West Coast's premier display of high-performance, exotic, and uniquely modified vehicles. Drawing thousands of spectators to the iconic Broadway strip, the event is a must-attend for car enthusiasts. As Title Sponsor, SPARQ will have a prominent activation space where attendees can experience live product demos of the SPARQ's flagship product, SPARQ AI - a small device that serves as a personalized AI mechanic for most vehicles on the road today, allowing drivers to talk directly with their cars to find existing issues and soon, predict them before they happen.

All attendees who visit the SPARQ activation at Exotics on Broadway will receive a complimentary SPARQ AI device, valued at $499, with no additional or hidden fees of any kind.

Serata Italiana & Serata Campioni by Lamborghini Club America - Saturday, August 16

SPARQ is an official exhibiting partner of Serata Italiana & Serata Campioni, Lamborghini Club America's exclusive annual gala. Known for its elegance and prestige, both events bring together Lamborghini owners, collectors, and automotive insiders for an unforgettable day of fine dining, entertainment, and passion for Italian performance.

Guests who visit the SPARQ display will enjoy exclusive product demos and receive a complimentary SPARQ AI device, experiencing firsthand how SPARQ simplifies vehicle health monitoring for exotic and daily drivers alike.

"Monterey Car Week is a car lover's dream and a window into the heart of car culture; in other words, it's right where SPARQ belongs," said Daniel Nieh, co-founder of SPARQ. "Exotics on Broadway and Serata Italiana & Serata Campioni are the perfect venues to showcase how SPARQ AI empowers drivers to stay informed and confident behind the wheel, whether they drive a supercar or a daily commuter."

SPARQ AI makes vehicle ownership smarter, safer and more connected, delivering real-time diagnostics and peace of mind to every driver.

Drivers interested in learning more about SPARQ, or purchasing SPARQ Diagnostics, can also visit joinsparq.com.

About SPARQ

SPARQ is reimagining the relationship drivers have with their cars. The Irvine, Calif.-based startup's premier product, SPARQ Diagnostics, gives drivers the power of 50,000 vehicle codes and counting - the most to ever be available in a consumer device - and pairs it with AI personalization such as vehicle health score and identifying future services. SPARQ's mission is to give a voice, literally and figuratively, to the second-biggest investment people make in their lifetime, and to usher in a new era for a car servicing industry in desperate need of an upgrade.

