If Not You Brands, LLC: INY Books Sets August 29, 2025 As Release Date For Acclaimed Children's Author Emberli Pridham's Newest Book In Her Celebrated A Real Life Fairy Tale Series - A Real Life Fairy Tale: Princess Kate

Little did Kate Middleton dream about her future as a global figure, but the young girl from Reading, England was destined to become a treasured member of the Royal Family and a beloved symbol of hope and inspiration for her country

Princess Kate follows Princess Diana, Princess Grace and Jackie Kennedy as subjects for Emberli Pridham's popular biography series for children

BARRINGTON, RI / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / INY Books (A Real Life Fairy Tale - Tales of Courage and Kindness) has set August 29, 2025 for the release of A Real-Life Fairy Tale: Princess Kate, the fourth in the series of A Real Life Fairy Tale biographies from noted children's author Emberli Pridham.

Authored by Emberli Pridham with illustrations by Danilo Cervic, A Real-Life Fairy Tale: Princess Kate chronicles the milestones in the life of Kate Middleton, from a girl growing up in the charming town of Reading, England, to becoming Princess Catherine of Great Britain, known around the world for her style, grace, and generosity.

A Real Life Fairy Tale: Princess Kate follows the life of England's beloved Princess of Wales, wife of Prince William, heir to the British throne. As a child, Kate loved exploring nature, playing sports, and earning badges as a proud Girl Scout Brownie. In her teenage years, Kate discovered a passion for art, culture, and helping her community. Little did she know, her love of learning would one day lead her to meet Prince William while studying at college. Their friendship soon blossomed into a beautiful love story. Today, Princess Kate is a treasured member of the royal family and a devoted mother of three, admired around the world for her caring heart and strong spirit.

Emberli Pridham's magnificent picture book lovingly shares Princess Kate's amazing journey for young readers who will delight in the story of how a young girl, much like themselves, grew up to become a real-life princess and an inspiration to children everywhere.

A Real-Life Fairy Tale: Princess Kate is the fourth volume in Emberli Pridham's Real Life Fairy Tale series, following A Real-Life Fairy Tale: Jackie Kennedy, A Real-Life Fairy Tale: Princess Grace and A Real-Life Fairy Tale: Princess Diana, which ranks as a top-seller at Barnes & Noble. Each of the books within Ms. Pridham's Real-Life Fairy Tale series offers thoughtfully crafted narratives and stunning original illustrations aimed at introducing children to contemporary history's most distinguished women and the impact they made on the world that resonates to this day.

"The entire world has marveled at the grace and bravery of Kate Middleton, who exudes charm, intelligence and caring as a member of Britain's royal family, and as mother to her own magnificent family. An inspiration to her country and to the world, Kate's compelling story is certain to hold great meaning to young readers everywhere," said Ms. Pridham.

In addition to her Real-Life Fairy Tale series, Emberli Pridham is nationally recognized as the co-author - along with her husband David - of If Not You, Then Who? (www.ifnotyoubooks.com), the top-selling book series that introduces children to the magical world of inventors and innovations and encourages them to apply their own creativity. The series has achieved #1 rankings in key Amazon Best Seller categories including How Things Workbooks, Children's Inventors Books, Children's Jobs & Careers Books, Children's Technology Fiction Books, and Children's Girls and Women's Books.

About Emberli Pridham:

Emberli Pridham grew up in Dallas, Texas inspired by her grandmother, an author, and a wonderful library of books. She, along with her husband David, are the co-authors of the Amazon best-selling STEM book series, 'If Not You, Then Who?', which aims to teach children about the inventions and patents in everyday life, inspiring and empowering them to imagine and create their own.

In addition to working on her next books in the If Not You, Then Who? and Real-Life Princess children's book series. Emberli also takes care of her beautiful family and is extensively involved in philanthropic work on behalf of the Hasbro Children's Hospital, Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Symphony, Elton John AIDS Foundation, and American Cancer Society among other charities.

The Pridham's live in New England with their four children Brooke, Noah, Graham and the newest member of the Pridham family, Byrdie Grace.

Book Information:

Book Title: A Real-Life Fairy Tale: Princess Kate

Suggested Retail Price: $21.95

Website: (https://areallifefairytale.com).

