BGSF, Inc. Announces Timing of Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results and Earnings Conference Call

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF), a growing provider of consulting, managed services, and workforce solutions, today announces that it will release its fiscal 2025 second quarter results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after the market close. In conjunction with the release, management will host an earnings conference call, a live teleconference, and a webcast at 9:00 am ET on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

Interested participants may dial 1-888-506-0062 (Toll-Free) or 1-973-528-0011 (International) and enter the access code 520154. A call replay will be available until Thursday, August 21, 2025. To access the replay, please dial 1-877-481-4010 (Toll-Free) or 1-919-882-2331 (International) and enter the access code 52558. The live webcast is accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.bgsf.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About BGSF

BGSF provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, and Property Management (apartment communities and commercial buildings). BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands, achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 97th largest Workforce Solutions Provider in 2024 and the 49th largest IT staffing firm in 2024. The Company's disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF's family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

CONTACT:

Steven Hooser or Sandy Martin

Three Part Advisors

ir@bgsf.com

214.872.2710 or 214.616.2207

SOURCE: BGSF, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/bgsf-inc.-announces-timing-of-fiscal-2025-second-quarter-results-and-earnings-conference-1050625