Harrison Global Holdings Inc. Commences Due Diligence for Subsidiary Acquisition and Strategic Partnership with Idealize Co., Ltd.

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ) ("Harrison Global" or the "Company"), a Japanese audio production, VTuber, entertainment, and voice actor management company, announced it has commenced due diligence procedures for a planned subsidiary acquisition and strategic business partnership with Idealize Co., Ltd. ("Idealize"), a Japanese event operations, audio and visual production company.

Idealize Co., Ltd. Overview

Founded in 1991, Idealize is a seasoned production company based in Kochi Prefecture, Japan, specializing in event planning and professional audio-visual services. With over three decades of experience, Idealize has built a strong foundation in providing sound and video production services for various events, forums, radio programs, and TV commercials, as well as original song and logo production. Idealize is a licensed wireless microphone operator and a registered member of the Specified Radio Microphone Operation Coordination Organization.

Acquisition Summary and Rationale

Expansion of in-person events featuring VTubers and virtual characters

Development of hybrid events that integrate real-time sound production with live streaming services

Launch of regional revitalization media strategies to broadcast locally produced radio and media content to national and global audiences

Implementation of multilingual solutions across education, entertainment, and event sectors

By tapping into Idealize's extensive local network in the Kochi Prefecture and its established relationships with regional broadcasters, the Company aims to strengthen its footprint in Japan's regional markets. This collaboration will merge Harrison Global's technological capabilities in sound and VTuber production with Idealize's deep-rooted experience to drive innovation and multi-dimensional growth across the country's media and event landscape.

In the coming weeks, both parties will engage in a detailed due diligence process and begin negotiations toward a formal agreement regarding the subsidiary acquisition and strategic partnership.

Management Commentary

"Building on the momentum of our recent strategic partnerships and ventures, we are excited to begin due diligence on a potential acquisition and collaboration with Idealize," said Harrison Global co-CEO Ryoshin Nakade. "With over three decades of experience in event planning, audio, and visual production, Idealize brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience that aligns seamlessly with our core operations. This planned acquisition not only enhances our production capabilities, but also creates new avenues for our affiliated VTuber talent to reach wider audiences across Japan. Both teams are committed to a thorough due diligence process, with a shared goal of successfully integrating Idealize into the broader Harrison Global brand and operations."

About Harrison Global Holdings Inc.

Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (formerly BloomZ Inc.) is a holding company headquartered in the Cayman Islands, operating BloomZ Japan in Japan. BloomZ Japan is engaged in sound production for anime and games, as well as the management, training, and promotion of voice actors and VTubers. In recent years, it has also focused on developing and promoting next-generation entertainment businesses.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

