CASI Pharmaceuticals Appoints David Cory as Chief Executive Officer to Lead U.S. Company Focused on Clinical Development of CID-103, a Potential Best in Class Anti-CD38 Program

-- David Cory is an industry veteran, bringing more than 30 years of operational experience, in private and public, emerging-stage biotech and large pharma companies with an established track record of building and leading high performing operating teams and financing in the capital markets with over $1B+ raised and multiple company exits by acquisition

-- CID-103 is a potential best in class, anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, currently dosing in a multi-center Phase 1/2 study in adults with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP); IND submitted to support future clinical trials in adults with renal allograft antibody-mediated rejection (AMR)

BEIJING, CN / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announced the appointment of David Cory as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. Wei-Wu He, Ph.D. will step down as the CEO and will remain as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome David as our new CEO and Board member," said Dr. He, Executive Chairman. "David's extensive operating background and capital markets experience make him the ideal candidate to lead the CASI U.S. business, focus management and concentrate resources on the advancement of the CID-103 program for organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases. Under David's leadership, CASI U.S. will be well-positioned to deliver long term value for both patients and shareholders."

David Cory added, "The CASI U.S. operation is an important opportunity to introduce a focused company and the CID-103 program. I look forward to joining the team and engaging with the healthcare and investment community to discuss the CASI U.S. operating plan focused on maximizing the broad therapeutic potential of targeting CD38 with the CID-103 program."

Most recently, Mr. Cory was CEO and Director of LIB Therapeutics which completed Phase 3 registration-enabling trials for its lead cardiovascular disease program and filed for regulatory approval. Previously, Mr. Cory was CEO and Director of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals which obtained FDA and EMA approval and launched the first therapy to extend survival in Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, an ultra-rare, ultimately fatal disease. Mr. Cory began his emerging-stage biotech career as a founding member and/or executive in multiple start-up companies including InterMune, CoTherix, and Prestwick Pharmaceuticals which resulted in exits by acquisition of approximately $9 billion collectively. Mr. Cory began his industry career spending over a decade in large global pharma holding positions of increasing operational responsibility at The Upjohn Company and Glaxo-Smith Kline. Mr. Cory earned a BS in Pharmacy from the University of Cincinnati, College of Pharmacy, was board certified in Pharmacy and holds an MBA from the University of Maryland.

About CID-103

CID-103 is a fully human IgG1 anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody recognizing a unique epitope that has demonstrated an encouraging pre-clinical efficacy and safety profile compared to other anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies, and for which CASI owns exclusive global rights. Peer-reviewed medical literature, including publications in the New England Journal of Medicine, point to the therapeutic promise of targeting CD38 in autoimmune diseases including immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) and organ transplant rejection. In May 2024, CASI announced the clearance of a U.S. IND application with the FDA for the initiation of a Phase 1/2 study of CID-103 in adults with ITP, which was followed by clearance from the China Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) within the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China in October 2024. The Chinese ITP study is part of the global multi-center study that was approved by the U.S. FDA and is enrolling and dosing patients. A U.S. IND application for renal allograft antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) has been filed with FDA. The Company plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 study in adults with AMR pursuant to regulatory clearance.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the U.S., and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing products that augment its focus on hematology oncology therapeutics and therapeutics for organ transplant rejection and autoimmune disease, as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company intends to execute its plan to become an industry leader by launching medicines in the Greater China market, leveraging the Company's China-based regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company's operations in China are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd., located in Beijing, China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

