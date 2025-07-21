Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) ("Planet Based Foods" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative, sustainable food ingredients and plant-based solutions, today announced a leadership transition as part of the Company's renewed strategic direction.

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Claire Skillen as Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director, effective immediately.

Skillen brings over 15 years of leadership experience across the health, natural resources, and technology sectors, with a consistent track record of driving innovation, transformation, and sustainable growth. With academic credentials including a Bachelor of Science in Physical Geography and Climatology, a Master of Business Administration, and a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology, Skillen offers a rare combination of strategic business acumen and advanced human systems insight.

Throughout their career, Skillen has led high-impact initiatives across North America, holding senior leadership roles in both federal and provincial government organizations as well as in technology-focused companies. Areas of expertise include digital transformation, operational optimization, and strategic partnership development, all anchored in a deep commitment to environmental responsibility and scalable systems change. Skillen's multidimensional background and purpose-driven approach position the Company for its next phase of commercial and strategic growth.

"This is a defining moment for Planet Based Foods," said Skillen. "As demand for sustainable, functional food solutions accelerates, we are poised to lead with next-generation innovation that bridges agriculture, technology, and nutrition. Our work at the intersection of food science and environmental intelligence sets us apart and I'm excited to build on that foundation with a team that shares a bold vision for the future of food. Together, we're entering a new phase focused on commercialization, global partnerships, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

As part of the transition, Sigal Shapira has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and President. The Board thanks Shapira for contributions that helped guide the Company through a critical phase in its evolution and laid the foundation for its next stage of growth.

This leadership change reflects Planet Based Foods' commitment to strategic execution and long-term value creation. Under Skillen's direction, the Company is advancing a revitalized market strategy, accelerating product innovation, and activating partnerships across the global plant-based ecosystem.

With a strengthened foundation and renewed leadership, Planet Based Foods is actively engaging with strategic partners and investors to support the Company's growth trajectory. Upcoming developments will reflect the Company's focus on commercialization, international expansion, and innovation in sustainable food systems.

About Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is reimagining the future of food through a diverse portfolio of sustainable ingredients, plant-based solutions, and advancements in agricultural technology. With a focus on environmental stewardship, product excellence, and scalable impact, the Company empowers food manufacturers, partners, and consumers to participate in a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient global food system. Planet Based Foods operates with integrity and purpose, delivering products that align with evolving consumer values and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Additional information is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board

Claire Skillen

Chief Executive Officer and President

