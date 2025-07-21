ReelTime Rentals, Inc.: ReelTime's RLTR Skyrockets 51.72% in One Day After Last Week's 54% Surge - Up 134% in Six Days as Reel Intelligence Captures Market Attention

RLTR outperforms every major AI and tech stock by an overwhelming margin as consumers gain first access to "Reel Intelligence"

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR) announced that its stock price skyrocketed 51.72% today, closing at $0.022, up from Friday's close of $0.0145. Coming on the heels of last week's 54% surge, RLTR has now gained an extraordinary 134% over the last six trading days, making it the most explosive AI-related stock in the market.

Today also marks the official launch of ReelTime's national media campaign, giving the public its first opportunity to experience Reel Intelligence ("RI")-the next-generation AI platform that industry experts are calling the most advanced and environmentally sustainable intelligence system ever created. Consumers can now try RI for free at TryRINow.com.

Today's AI Market Snapshot (July 21, 2025)

Company Ticker Today's Close % Change ReelTime Media RLTR $0.022 +51.72% Microsoft MSFT $510.02 -0.006% NVIDIA NVDA $171.77 -0.37% Alphabet GOOGL $190.06 +0.03% Amazon AMZN $229.26 +0.14% Meta Platforms META $712.67 +1.19% AMD AMD $157.33 +0.22% Palantir PLTR $151.71 -1.18%

Result: RLTR's one-day gain of 51.72% outperformed every major AI stock by more than 200 times, and its 134% increase over six trading days marks one of the strongest short-term rallies in the sector this year.

CEO Barry Henthorn Commented: "Today's surge is more than numbers, it's a clear message that the market and consumers are ready for a smarter, cleaner, and more capable form of intelligence. RI is that solution. For the first time, anyone can experience this leap forward in AI by trying RI for free at TryRINow.com."

The spike coincides with ReelTime's public rollout of Reel Intelligence, the world's first distributed, self-learning, chip-agnostic intelligence platform that eliminates the need for massive data centers and energy-hungry infrastructure. This breakthrough not only redefines performance and scalability in AI but also positions RI as the most environmentally friendly AI system ever deployed.

Why RI is Disrupting the AI Market

All-in-One AI Platform: RI handles tasks that traditionally require multiple tools: Native 4K cinematic video generation Grammy-eligible music composition with authentic vocals Photorealistic image generation beyond current benchmarks Advanced coding and debugging

Smarter & Faster: Continuously self-improving with real-time feedback loops.

Greenest AI on Earth: Operates without energy-draining data centers, drastically reducing costs and carbon footprint.

Distributed Power: Scales dynamically using a global node network for unmatched efficiency.

RI's edge comes from its distributed processing model, which allows it to divide workloads intelligently across multiple specialized nodes throughout the connected universe. This makes RI faster, more scalable, and dramatically more energy-efficient than legacy centralized AI systems used by OpenAI, Google, or Anthropic.

More importantly, RI is self-learning. Rather than waiting for manual retraining, it continuously improves its output through proprietary, real-time feedback loops, enabling it to evolve faster than any competing model.

ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTCID:RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a Seattle-based publicly traded company at the forefront of multimedia production and AI innovation. The company's flagship Reel Intelligence (RI) platform combines advanced machine learning and autonomous agent technology to deliver an unprecedented suite of creative tools for content creation across images, audio, video, and more. In addition to its AI platform, ReelTime offers end-to-end production, editing, and distribution services for media projects and has been a pioneer in virtual reality content development and technology. ReelTime continues to leverage its technological expertise to transform how content is produced, distributed, and experienced in the digital age.

