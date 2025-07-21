Innovar Healthcare: Innovar Releases BridgeLink 4.5.4 - The Only Enterprise-Grade Open Source Interface Engine

Security fixes, no-code mapping, and a major step away from the legacy Open Source Mirth Connect engine.

MONTGOMERY, AL / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Innovar today announced the release of BridgeLink 4.5.4, the latest version of its open-source integration engine, purpose-built for healthcare organizations that need the flexibility of open source - without sacrificing enterprise support, security, or vision.

This release introduces long-requested community enhancements, critical security patches, and the Dynamic Lookup Gateway (DLG) - a game-changing feature that redefines how organizations manage value mapping in modern healthcare integration.

"BridgeLink isn't just another fork - it's the only open-source interface engine built for enterprise use. With the introduction of the Dynamic Lookup Gateway, we're making a bold move away from the legacy Mirth Connect engine and toward a modern, full-featured integration platform. This release marks a turning point - not just in features, but in vision."

- Loyd Bittle, CEO of Innovar

Critical Security Updates & Community Collaboration

BridgeLink 4.5.4 includes essential security patches, resolving long-standing vulnerabilities that have gone unaddressed in the legacy Open Source Mirth ecosystem. The release also integrates a number of pull requests from the community, previously stalled in upstream repositories - demonstrating Innovar's commitment to the open community with enterprise-grade accountability.

Introducing the Dynamic Lookup Gateway (DLG)

DLG empowers healthcare integration teams to:

Build and manage lookup tables without writing code

Use standardized lookup mappings dynamically with our API's

Replace brittle SQL and hardcoded value transforms in your interface

Migrate mapping environments effortlessly with JSON/CSV exports

Boost performance with optional in-memory caching

The feature is fully integrated into the BridgeLink Admin UI.

Built for Organizations That Need Confidence and Continuity

While other open-source interface engine projects thrive on community contributions and informal support, BridgeLink pairs that spirit with the structure enterprises require - including responsive support, long-term planning, and production-grade reliability.

With version 4.5.4, Innovar continues its work modernizing the open-source Mirth Connect foundation - evolving it into a full-featured integration platform ready for the demands of today's healthcare environments.

Download or Learn More

BridgeLink 4.5.4 is available now.

To download, contribute, or schedule a demo, visit our BridgeLink site.

Join the Movement for Open Interoperability

GitHub Repository - Download and contribute at GitHub.

Slack Community - Join the discussion at BridgeLink Slack.

Direct Download - Get BridgeLink at BridgeLink Download Page.

Company Website - Learn more at www.innovarhealthcare.com.

Follow Us on LinkedIn - Stay updated at LinkedIn.

About Innovar

Headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama, Innovar Healthcare is a trusted leader in healthcare interoperability, committed to advancing open-source integration through its flagship BridgeLink platform and Lightswitch managed service network.

With deep roots in the OSS Mirth Connect ecosystem, Innovar delivers modern, vendor-neutral solutions that eliminate barriers to data exchange and empower healthcare organizations with the flexibility to grow on their own terms. Whether deploying open-source infrastructure or managing interoperability as a service, Innovar's technology enables seamless, standards-based connectivity across systems.

From rural labs to national networks, Innovar is dedicated to sustainable, secure, and scalable interoperability - without vendor lock-in.

Media Contact:

Loyd Bittle

CEO, Innovar

Email: press@innovarhealthcare.com

SOURCE: Innovar Healthcare

