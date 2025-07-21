Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JMWN | ISIN: CA0221431012 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTURAS MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTURAS MINERALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2025 23:38 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alturas Minerals Corp.: Alturas Minerals Update on the Exploration Projects and Announces Management Debt Conversion

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Alturas Minerals Corp. (the "Company") (TSX-V) is pleased to provide an update on the Lease agreement with Sociedad Contractual Minera Resguardo ("Minera Resguardo" or the "Optionor"), a Chilean mining exploration company, to lease and acquire 100% of its Resguardo Copper-Gold Project (the "Concessions" or "Resguardo"), located about 95 km northeast of Copiapo, in Region III of northern Chile, referred to as "Región de Atacama".

As disclosed in its January 17, 2025 Press Release, the Company did not fulfill its May 31, 2024, payment obligation with the Optionor, and the original Agreement has lapsed. The parties have reviewed the different alternatives to renew the agreement and concluded that it was not feasible to do so. Deposits initially made to Resguardo totaling $25,000 have been redirected to other general and administrative expenses related to other Alturas operating expenses in Chile.

Alturas is currently in discussions with certain arms-length parties, to acquire interests in properties located in areas nearby the Resguardo property, at more advantageous terms.

Conversion of Alturas debt with Officers and Directors

The Company is in the final stages of negotiations that would settle the outstanding debt Alturas has with officers and directors. The amount accrued as of March 31, 2025 is approximately $3.2 million (USD 2.2 million) out of which approximately $660,000 would be converted into shares of the Company and the remaining ($2.5 million) written off the books of Alturas. The transaction is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Alturas Minerals

Alturas is a Canadian corporation, and is the indirect parent of the Peruvian company, Alturas Minerals S.A. ("Alturas Peru") and of the Chilean company, Alturas Chile Limitada ("Alturas Chile"). Alturas had been exploring various mineral projects in Peru between January 2004 and 2020 and between 2012 and 2014 in Chile through its subsidiaries. After interrupting its exploration activities in Chile and Peru due to financial constraints, Alturas is now focusing on new business opportunities, including the initiation of mining operations in Chile.

Qualified Person

Scott Jobin-Bevans (PhD, PMP, P.Geo.), an independent qualified person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company. The QP as part of his involvement as Principal Geoscientist with Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc. has visited the Resguardo Copper Project and has completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Concessions, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighboring companies, and government geological work.

ALTURAS MINERALS CORP.

"Miguel Cardozo" Chief Executive Officer

Contact: Mario Miranda
Phone: (416) 363-4900
Alturas Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:ALT)

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the Bolsa de Valores de Lima accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Investors are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and results. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities authorities.

SOURCE: Alturas Minerals Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/alturas-minerals-update-on-the-exploration-projects-and-announces-management-debt-1051043

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.