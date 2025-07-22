Harvest Ministries with Greg Laurie: Capacity Crowd of 45,000 Attends Greg Laurie's Evangelistic Crusade, Packing Out Angel Stadium in California

Harvest Crusade Reaches Venue Capacity for Second Consecutive Year

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Pastor and evangelist Greg Laurie's annual Harvest Crusade concluded this past Saturday, July 19, with a capacity crowd of over 45,000 at Angel Stadium. With an additional 200,000 online viewers, the one-night event also saw more than 6,500 people make professions of faith, marking one of the most powerful responses in its 35-year history. This marks the second consecutive year the stadium has been packed out for the event.

Pastor Greg Laurie holds up a Bible, surrounded by a crowd making professions of faith at the Harvest Crusade on July 19, 2025.

"It doesn't matter if you're young or old, or if you're rich or you're poor," Laurie told those in attendance. "Your life feels like one long scroll, and no matter how far you swipe, you're still empty inside. What you're looking for isn't found on a screen or an AI voice. It's found in a living God who has a plan and a purpose for your life tonight."

The event, which celebrated 35 years of powerful, faith-filled outreach, garnered widespread support. More than 500 media outlets across the nation partnered with Harvest to broadcast and livestream the crusade, significantly expanding its reach. Additionally, 260 Southern California churches provided essential mobilization and volunteers, highlighting a strong community effort.

The evening also included performances from top Christian artists Chris Tomlin, Brooke Ligertwood, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes and We The Kingdom.

Brooke Ligertwood led worship as thousands responded to Laurie's gospel invitation, walking onto the field in a heartfelt moment of commitment to faith in Jesus Christ.

In what Laurie called a "first in Harvest history" at Angel Stadium, the fire marshal stopped attendees from walking out onto the field when it was at capacity. "I respect the fire marshal," Laurie updated the audience. "They're just doing their job. But the good news is you don't have to be on the field to accept Christ. You can do it wherever you are."

Chris Tomlin, often called America's worship leader, concluded the event with performances of popular songs including "Good Good Father" and "How Great Is Our God," accompanied by a spectacular fireworks show celebrating the new professions of faith.

Harvest Crusades are large-scale evangelistic events with a worldwide history spanning the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. Since 1990, more than six million people have attended Harvest Crusades in person, and an additional five million have participated online. Cumulatively, more than 600,000 individuals have made professions of faith through the Harvest Crusades.

"?I never get tired of preaching the gospel," Laurie said, reflecting on the mission of these events. "When I step into the pulpit at a Harvest Crusade, my job is to throw the seed of the gospel. God's job is to convert. Our objective is to reach unexpected people in unexpected places with an unexpected message."

About Harvest Ministries with Greg Laurie

Greg Laurie is the founder of the Harvest Crusades and senior pastor of Harvest Church, with campuses located in California and Hawaii. He is a renowned evangelist, bestselling author and inspiration for the 2023 "Jesus Revolution" film. He leads annual Harvest Crusades, large-scale evangelistic events that share the gospel with thousands in stadiums worldwide.

