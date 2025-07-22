New to The Street Episode #679 Airs Tonight on Fox Business Network

Featuring Hapbee Technologies (HAPBF), Arrive AI (ARAI), FLOKI, BioVie Pharma (BIVI) & The Sustainable Green Team (SGTM)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / New to?The Street, the award-winning financial news show, will airshow number 679 tonight at 10:30 PM PST on Fox Business Network as sponsored programming. The broadcast features in-depth segments with a compelling lineup of innovation-driven companies reshaping their respective sectors.

Featured Companies

Hapbee Technologies (OTCID:HAPBF) - A digital wellness pioneer using ultra-low frequency technology to deliver mood and sleep-enhancing effects without ingestibles. Hapbee recently posted its first-ever quarterly profit and is aggressively expanding through strategic partnerships.

Arrive AI(NASDAQ:ARAI) - A disruptive logistics company advancing AI-powered autonomous delivery. Arrive AI's technology is transforming the future of last-mile fulfillment.

FLOKI - The crypto movement with global momentum, known for its community-first mission, real-world utility, and impact-driven projects across DeFi and education.

BioVie Pharmaceuticals(NASDAQ:BIVI) - A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus on treating devastating conditions such as Alzheimer's and liver disease through its late-stage development pipeline.

The Sustainable Green Team (OTCID:SGTM) - An environmental solutions company creating sustainable waste-to-soil products, addressing large-scale green infrastructure and carbon-conscious initiatives.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of America's longest-running business television brands, broadcasting since 2009 across major U.S. financial networks. Now in its 16th year, the show airs weekly as sponsored programming on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg Television, reaching over 220 million U.S. homes. Beginning later this quarter, New to The Street will expand its syndication to CNBC and key Middle Eastern markets, further cementing its global footprint.

As the flagship media brand within a powerful financial media ecosystem, New to The Street delivers curated interviews with CEOs, founders, and innovators from public and private companies across emerging sectors-from biotech and AI to fintech, crypto, and sustainability.

Its reach extends far beyond traditional TV:

YouTube : Over 3.1 million subscribers

youtube.com/@NewToTheStreetTV

Social Media : 500,000+ followers combined across X (Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook , and Instagram

Outdoor Media: Dominant presence with iconic billboards in Times Square, the NYC Financial District, and strategic high-traffic markets nationwide

New to The Street is also one of the largest U.S. buyers of national TV commercial inventory for public company exposure and investor awareness, delivering campaigns across television, digital, and outdoor platforms in a predictable media model that delivers scale, frequency, and credibility.

Whether it's Nasdaq or NYSE interviews, primetime exposure, earned media on ABC/NBC/CBS, or placement on towering LED billboards, New to The Street is where companies come to tell their stories-and get seen.

