TOKYO, July 22, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - ShrimpTech JIRCAS, Inc. (Tsukuba City, Ibaraki Prefecture, CEO: Dr. Marcy Wilder) and IMT Engineering Co., Ltd. (Minato-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Mr. Motoki Okada) today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to pursue strategic collaboration in the field of land-based re-circulating aquaculture.Through mutual trust and a shared history of over 20 years of joint R&D as co-inventors of the Indoor Shrimp Production System "ISPS", the two companies plan to contribute expertise and resources to support the advancement of sustainable fisheries production. This collaboration will focus on both basic and applied research, feasibility studies, and the commercialization of new technologies to promote the growth of land-based shrimp aquaculture in Japan and internationally.Key aspects of the partnership include:IMT Engineering will provide technical support, including site surveys and facility design. ShrimpTech JIRCAS will focus on research and technology commercialization. The companies will explore joint business activities in response to potential client needs. HR exchange and cultivation of research staff to further promote innovation."We are honored to work alongside IMT Engineering as we take new steps towards making land-based shrimp culture more sustainable," said Dr. Marcy Wilder, CEO of ShrimpTech JIRCAS. "We believe this collaboration will allow both companies to leverage our strengths and deliver positive impact to the industry."Both companies welcome inquiries from organizations and partners interested in sustainable aquaculture.Contact information:Dr. Marcy Wilder, https://shrimptech.co.jp/en/home;Mr. Motoki Okada, https://www.imteng.co.jp/enSource: ShrimpTech JIRCAS, IncCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.