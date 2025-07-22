Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.07.2025 03:06 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bayes Labs: Bayes Market Launches New Social Prediction Platform, Transforming Human Insight into Tradable Asset

HONG KONG, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayes Labs team announces the official launch of Bayes Market, a next-generation global prediction market based in Asia. Bayes Market converts future events into structured financial contracts, offering professionals and mass population a groundbreaking tool to hedge and trade.


In an era marked by AI, deglobalization, and geopolitical uncertainty, Bayes Market opens a fresh arena beyond traditional asset-a platform where insights about the future can be priced, traded, and monetized.

Trading on Probability, Filling Gaps in Traditional Finance

Bayes Market operates as a prediction market not relying on a single underlying asset, but around information. Users of prediction market trade on probabilities of events from geopolitics, climate to K-pop group comebacks base on their own believes.

Each contract's price reflects the market's collective assessment of an event's probability. Instead of forcing investors to hedge indirectly via ETFs or options, Bayes Market offers a direct hedge on the event itself, addressing a critical blind spot. Users can turn tomorrow's uncertainty into today's actionable trade, in a granular way.

Asian Dynamic Meets AMM

Bayes Market employs an Automated Market Maker (AMM) to deliver low-slippage, high-transparency trading experience. At the same time, the platform focuses on long-tail events, making prediction approachable, diverse, and culturally relevant especially in Asia.

The team believes that everyone should be able to trade and create events that of their own interest. Bayes Market covers entertainment, pop culture, and social issues beyond macroeconomics and politics, embedding prediction in our daily lives. This unlocks the mass market adoption beyond crypto users.

Decentralized Market Creation

Bayes Market will soon let users initiate their own prediction events, whether it is a dating reality show or inflation. This challenges the existing paradigm where centralized institutions define tradable markets, turning prediction markets into a grassroots catalyst of shared reality. Stay tuned for Bayes Market's next version update.

An Ecosystem for a 'Cognition-as-Value' Market Economy

Bayes Market is now officially launched, supporting Bayes Points and USDC, with Points incentive programs. The platform invites data providers, content platforms, communities, and Web3 innovators to co-create an ecosystem where cognition itself becomes a new type of value.

About Bayes Market

Bayes Market is founded by a cross-disciplinary team specializing in market design, digital media, algorithmic modeling, and decentralized finance, dedicated to building a fairer and smarter information market.

Official Website: https://bayes.market

Contact: Chengcai Ji, info@bayeslabs.tech

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734786/20250721134244.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bayes-market-launches-new-social-prediction-platform-transforming-human-insight-into-tradable-asset-302509393.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.