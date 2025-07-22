BANGKOK, July 22, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Organized by MMI Asia, the regional subsidiary of Messe Munchen GmbH, and in consultation with Asian Exhibition Services (AES), ASEAN Ceramics and ASEAN Stone 2025 is set to make its grand return to Thailand this year, taking place in Hall 5 of IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Center, in Bangkok, Thailand, from October 15-17, 2025. Endorsed by FTI-CICT, Mining Industry Council Thailand, the Thai Ceramic Society, Confindustria Marmomacchine, Association of Italian Manufacturers of Machinery and Equipment for Ceramics (ACIMAC) and Chinese Council for Promotion of International Trade, Building Sub-Council (CCPIT), the show will continue to support Southeast Asia in ceramic and natural stone's global development as the industries continue to grow in scale and influence around the world.The exhibition's press conference took place yesterday in Bangkok, Thailand, with strong support from the exhibition's long-term association partner, the Thai Ceramic Society (TCS) and sponsor Puresil India. The exhibition is also part of the international cluster of ceramitec, forming an international network for the ceramic industry.Mr. Michael Wilton, Managing Director and CEO of MMI Asia, shared his vision:"We are excited to introduce a fresh wave of business opportunities and innovations to Thailand, empowering companies to lead in the Southeast Asian market while strengthening the local ceramics and natural stone communities."Mr. Atuk Chirdkiatisak, Chairman (FTI-CICT), emphasized:"With ASEAN Ceramics returning to Bangkok and the new addition of ASEAN Stone, FTI-CICT is proud to support the event in uniting local and international ceramics and natural stone sectors. Together, we will showcase the latest manufacturing advancements and drive global sustainability efforts."This October, ASEAN Ceramics and ASEAN Stone will unite a powerhouse lineup of global industry leaders. From the ceramics sector, major brands such as Puresil, MCS Portugal, AKW (Amberger Kaolinwerke), Saint-Gobain, Izawa Pigment, Guzman Minerals, Siam Technical Ceramics, SCG Cement, Padi Mining, Gilfair, Mungyo, Durga, ECT-Kema, Keramischer Ofenbau, LK Lab, Moat City, and Corbario among many others will be featured. The natural stone industry will be equally well-represented by top-tier names including Rajasthan Mining, Midwest, AKEMI, Diabu, Simec, Breton, Pedrini, Tenax, Abra Iride, Omar Crane, Italdiamant, and many more showcasing cutting-edge technologies, materials, and solutions that are shaping the future of the industry.This year's co-located events reflect the theme, "Pioneering a Sustainable & Innovative Future for Ceramics and Stone in Southeast Asia," by bringing together leading companies, renowned brands, industry associations, and think tanks to spotlight cutting-edge advancements and fortify the region's ceramic and stone value chain.The event will feature two dynamic conference stages: the ICTA (International Conference of Traditional & Advanced Ceramics)and the Main Conference Stage. ICTA 2025 will be organized by the Thai Ceramic Society (TCS) in collaboration with the Department of Materials Science, Chulalongkorn University and the National Metal and Materials Technology Center (MTEC), with co-organization support from ACerS Thailand Chapter, Suranaree University of Technology (SUT), Chiang Mai University, and Ramkhamhaeng University. ICTA will cover a broad spectrum of ceramic-related topics, from Ceramic Art and Design to Industrial Ceramic Technologies. Meanwhile, the Main Conference Stage will deliver a high-impact program featuring industry spotlight panels, cutting-edge tech talks, market insights, innovations in quarrying, architecture and design discussions, and product innovation showcases - bringing together the full spectrum of the ceramics and stone industries.Beyond the conferences, ASEAN Ceramics and ASEAN Stone will deliver a high-impact program featuring exclusive pre-event factory tour, strategic business matching, and premium networking opportunities for exhibitors. Buyers and visitors will benefit from a targeted Hosted Buyer Program and forward-looking career development initiatives. More than just an exhibition, the event is a powerhouse platform driving innovation, business growth, and meaningful connections across the ceramics and stone industries.Visitor registration is now open - don't miss the opportunity to be part of Southeast Asia's premier platform for innovation and industry connection. Sign up today to visit ASEAN Ceramics & ASEAN Stone at: https://aseanstone.aseanceramics.com/newsAbout MMI Asia Pte LtdEstablished in 1992, MMI Asia is the wholly owned subsidiary and the regional headquarters of Messe Munchen GMBH (MMG) and is one of the world largest and leading exhibition organizers. MMI Asia's portfolio of events include editions of world-leading trade fairs from Munich - transport logistic & air cargo, analytica, ceramitec; as well as industry-specific events such as Glasstech and Fenestration Asia, Asia Climate Forum, and Singapore International Water Week. MMI Asia also provides consultancy in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations. For more information, please visit www.mmiasia.com