Strangeworks Expands Global Presence to India and Sri Lanka

A strategic move to empower enterprises and research institutions with transformative quantum and AI technologies across the region.

AUSTIN, TX AND BENGALURU, INDIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Strangeworks is expanding its global footprint with a significant expansion into the Indian market, with additional reach in Sri Lanka. This strategic move adds to the already strong presence in the US, Europe, and Japan, and brings the transformative potential of quantum and AI to enterprises across this rapidly advancing region.

India is emerging as a powerhouse in quantum and AI innovation, with government initiatives like the National Quantum Mission (NQM) signaling a strong, long-term investment in developing homegrown quantum capabilities and a highly skilled workforce. Fueled by dynamic startups, world-class research institutions, and a booming demand for next-gen solutions in sectors like energy, finance, pharma, logistics, and manufacturing, this region is a perfect fit for Strangeworks.

By simplifying access to the widest range of advanced compute hardware and software technologies, Strangeworks empowers researchers and subject matter experts to more easily formulate, model, analyze, and deploy enterprise solutions to their complex optimization, machine learning, and simulation problems, without needing a PhD in quantum mechanics to get started.

This regional expansion also builds on Strangeworks' successful collaboration with BQP, a Quantum-Accelerated Digital Twin software company with Indian origin. Since 2022, the two companies have worked together to advance the area of Quantum algorithms and applications for India's quantum ecosystem and broadly its industries. They demonstrated high-performance engineering simulations for race cars, which showcase how quantum-inspired algorithms can deliver valuable business outcomes today.

To lead this growth, Strangeworks has appointed Pathy Iyer as Director of India Sales and Marketing. Based in Bengaluru, Iyer brings nearly 30 years of experience driving business development in education and research technology across companies like HP, Agilent, and Keysight. He will play a key role in building strategic partnerships and deepening customer relationships throughout the region.

"India's bold investments in quantum and AI make it one of the most exciting markets on the planet," said Steven Gibson, Chief Commercial Officer of Strangeworks. "With Pathy at the helm and strong regional partnerships in place, we're bolstering our mission to democratize advanced computing globally."

Pathy Iyer said, "I am honored to join Strangeworks and lead its expansion into India and Sri Lanka. The potential for quantum and AI technologies to revolutionize industries here is immense. I look forward to working closely with our customers and partners to leverage Strangeworks' unparalleled platform to solve complex challenges and drive innovation across the region."

About Strangeworks

Headquartered in Austin, TX, Strangeworks is on a mission to turn computational complexity into real world solutions. With the largest catalog of quantum and quantum-inspired computing resources on an innovative cloud platform backed by computational experts, we make the transformative potential of quantum computing accessible to all. Our AI powered workflows make it easier for enterprises to solve today's toughest challenges, accelerate breakthroughs, and future-proof their operations. Partnering with customers worldwide, Strangeworks delivers immediate ROI while shaping a smarter, quantum-enabled future. To learn more, or to get started, visit https://strangeworks.com

Contact Information:

Casey Barthels

Marketing

inquiries@strangeworks.com

SOURCE: Strangeworks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/strangeworks-expands-global-presence-to-india-and-sri-lanka-1050648