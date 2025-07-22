Embedded LLM Pte Ltd.: Embedded LLM Launches First-of-its-Kind Monetisation Platform for AMD AI GPUs

The new platform signals a new phase of maturity for the AMD AI ecosystem, enabling providers to compete by rapidly deploying and billing for LLM services.

Initially unveiled with AMD at the Advancing AI 2025 conference, the platform now launches globally to accelerate AI revenue for the entire neocloud ecosystem.

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embedded LLM today announced the global launch of TokenVisor, its monetisation and management platform for Graphics Processing Units (GPUs). The platform was first unveiled alongside AMD at the Advancing AI 2025 conference (Santa Clara, California) held in June.





As organizations race to build "AI factories," they face a universal challenge: how to translate massive hardware investment into measurable revenue or departmental value. Without turnkey tools for billing, usage tracking, and multi-tenant management, the path from capital expenditure to positive ROI is often slow and complex. TokenVisor addresses this challenge head-on, providing the first such commercialization layer specifically for the growing AMD AI ecosystem.

"TokenVisor brings powerful new capabilities to the AMD GPU neocloud ecosystem, helping providers efficiently manage and monetise LLM workloads," said Mahesh Balasubramanian, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Data Center GPU Business, AMD.



The platform's impact is already being recognized by major industry hardware leaders.



"TokenVisor flips the economics of AI infrastructure," said Kumar Mitra, general manager and managing director of Lenovo in Greater Asia Pacific. "By pairing Lenovo ThinkSystem servers with AMD Instinct GPUs and TokenVisor's turnkey monetisation layer, our customers are launching revenue-generating LLM services at unprecedented speed and scale, providing the financial guardrails and chargeback capabilities that CIOs and CFOs require to confidently greenlight AI investments at scale. It's the key to unlocking the full economic potential of the AI factory."



Engineered to simplify operations, TokenVisor enables GPU owners to:

Set custom, token-based pricing for various LLM models.

Monitor real-time usage and automate billing.

Manage resource allocation and multi-tenant access.

Offer a developer portal with self-service API key management and an LLM testing playground.

Implement rate-limiting and governance policies.





"The spirit of open collaboration we saw at Advancing AI 2025 is what drives us. TokenVisor is the hypervisor for the AI Token era, born from that spirit and engineered with insights from the AMD neocloud community. It's the tool that unlocks the potential of decentralized GPU computing by making it commercially viable for everyone. This launch is a critical milestone, turning the vision of an open AI ecosystem into a reality for the entire AMD community."

Early Adoption Highlights Global Demand

Early adopters consistently report that TokenVisor "took the guesswork out of commercialization." By providing built-in tools to benchmark capacity, control resource supply, and automate billing, providers can confidently model their business and launch revenue-generating services in a matter of days-a process that previously took months of custom development. The platform's comprehensive support for popular LLM models and responsive technical support are also cited as critical factors in this rapid deployment and return on investment (ROI).

For media enquiries, please contact:

Jiaqi Lim

Head of PR & Marketing

pr@embeddedLLM.com

https://embeddedllm.com

About Embedded LLM

Embedded LLM PTE. LTD. creates innovative Large Language Model (LLM) platforms, empowering organisations with generative AI. Inspired by its mission to build essential AI infrastructure for the knowledge economy, the company delivers robust and secure solutions. A significant open-source contributor, notably enhancing vLLM for AMD ROCm, Embedded LLM also offers open source tools like its JamAI Base no-/low-code LLM orchestration platform. The company is committed to making LLM technology accessible and fostering innovation within the open ecosystem.

About AMD

For more than 55 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies. Hundreds of millions of consumers, Fortune 500 businesses, and leading scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology to improve how they live, work, and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit amd.com.

About Lenovo



Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72ffae01-b27d-4f30-ad3f-18fa05e7376e