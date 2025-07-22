Anzeige
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
PR Newswire
22.07.2025 06:36 Uhr
IFA UK Names Syed Javeed Shah, Resident of Abu Dhabi, UAE and Indian National, Among Top 5 Finalists for 2025 Member of the Year Award

LONDON and ABU DHABI, UAE, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Financial Accountants (IFA UK), part of the IPA Group, has announced the Top 5 Finalists for its 2025 Member of the Year Award, honouring exemplary contributions to the finance profession, corporate governance, and community development. Among those recognised is Syed Javeed Shah, a finance professional based in Abu Dhabi and originally from Adilabad, India.

Syed Javeed Shah, Abu Dhabi, UAE- based Global Finance Leader from Adilabad- Telangana, India honoured as one of the top 5 finalists at the IFA UK member of the year Awards 2025, held at the Royal College of Physicians, London

The award ceremony took place on June 26, 2025, at the Royal College of Physicians in London. This recognition puts a spotlight on individuals who have demonstrated leadership in financial management, ethical practice, and public service, aligned with the IFA's mission.

Shah was acknowledged for his cross-border financial leadership, philanthropic initiatives, and support for international tax compliance. In his current role as Sub-Regional Financial Controller and Director at John Crane, a UK-listed multinational, he oversees financial operations across 27 countries in the Middle East, Caspian, Africa, and South Africa. He is a Fellow of both IFA (UK) and IPA (Australia).

His work includes supporting U.S. tax compliance and ITIN services for over 60 nationalities, enabling streamlined regulatory adherence across jurisdictions such as India, the UAE, and the United States. This effort has contributed to enhanced financial transparency and cooperation across regions.

Shah's philanthropic efforts through the Ujjvall Charitable Trust, which funds education for underprivileged students in India, were also detailed in the nomination. In recognition of his professional and social contributions, he was granted the UAE Golden Visa in 2021 under the Special Talents category.

"This honour reflects the competence and values of Indian professionals," said Shah. "I proudly dedicate this recognition to my hometown Adilabad, the state of Telangana, India, and to the UAE, where I currently reside and serve."

Media coverage of Shah's recognition has appeared in multiple publications, including:

  • 'Syed Javeed Shah recognized among Top 5 global finalists at prestigious IFA UK Member of the Year Awards 2025 in London', Gulf News.
  • 'Adilabad Resident Javeed Shah shines in global finance', Maagulf.
  • 'Indian chartered accountant gets UAE golden visa', Khaleej Times.

About IFA UK:

The Institute of Financial Accountants (IFA) is an internationally?recognised?professional accountancy membership body providing dedicated support to SMEs and SMPs. It is part of the Institute of Public Accountants (IPA) Group, one of the world's largest SME-focused accountancy group, with more than 49,000 members and students in 100 countries, and a full member of the?International Federation of Accountants (IFAC)?the?global accounting standard-setter and regulator for the accountancy profession.

The IFA UK Member of the Year Award honours outstanding members who exemplify professional excellence and commitment to community development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734731/IFA_UK_Award.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ifa-uk-names-syed-javeed-shah-resident-of-abu-dhabi-uae-and-indian-national-among-top-5-finalists-for-2025-member-of-the-year-award-302509609.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
