STARFLYER Inc. Partners with IBS Software to transform its STAR LINK Loyalty platform

TOKYO, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STARFLYER Inc., Japan's premium airline, has successfully upgraded its STAR LINK loyalty platform by adopting IBS Software's iLoyal solution. This move marks a significant step in STARFLYER's strategy to modernise its customer engagement systems and deliver a more seamless, personalised travel experience.

The transition from a legacy in-house system to IBS Software's cloud-native, scalable loyalty solution enables tighter integration with both domestic and international Passenger Service Systems (PSS), positioning STAR LINK for ongoing growth. The new loyalty platform enhances functionality across mobile and web, offering real-time flight updates, digital membership cards, and access to exclusive tier-based rewards.

A major highlight of the upgrade is the launch of a completely overhauled mobile app and member portal, which enables a seamless self-service experience. Members also benefit from a unified platform that simplifies their journey-from managing loyalty status to accessing personalised services. Thanks to iLoyal's Partner Integration Hub, STARFLYER has been able to form innovative partnerships, offering their members the benefits of a broader earn ecosystem.

Powered by IBS Software's advanced customer-centric engine, STARFLYER gains insights that enable personalised communications and targeted engagement. The flexibility of iLoyal allows STARFLYER to dynamically adapt its loyalty offering, improving the experience for passengers and business for their partners while supporting the airline's broader digital transformation goals.



Hiroshi Goto, Senior Vice President of Innovation Promotion at STARFLYER Inc., comments, "Partnering with IBS Software to upgrade our STAR LINK platform is a major step in enhancing the customer experience. This transformation not only strengthens how we engage with members but also sets the foundation for modernising other legacy systems across our business. It's the first move in a broader digital overhaul that will elevate every stage of the passenger journey."



Marcus Puffer, Vice President & Head of Loyalty Solutions at IBS Software, says, "This collaboration with STARFLYER highlights iLoyal's adaptability for mid-size carriers as well as larger airlines. We're proud to support STARFLYER's vision for modernisation and delighted to expand our footprint in the Japanese and broader Asia-Pacific market."



To find out more about the cloud-based iLoyal management platform, visit here.

About IBS SOFTWARE

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel, and air cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call centre, booking engine, loyalty, and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world.

Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

About STARFLYER Inc.

STARFLYER Inc. is a Japanese airline headquartered at Kitakyushu Airport in Fukuoka Prefecture. Established in December 2002, the company began operations in 2006 and has positioned itself as "an airline, nowhere in the world", offering premium services at competitive prices. STARFLYER is known for its sleek black aircraft livery and spacious leather seats equipped with power outlets on all domestic flights. The airline operates a fleet of Airbus A320s and serves key destinations across Japan, including Tokyo (Haneda), Fukuoka, Osaka (Kansai), Nagoya (Chubu), and Yamaguchi Ube. With a strong focus on customer comfort and stylish branding, STARFLYER aims to deliver a refined travel experience. The company also maintains strategic partnerships, including code-sharing agreements with ANA, enhancing its network and accessibility. STARFLYER continues to grow as a distinctive and customer-focused airline in Japan's aviation industry.

Further information can be found at www.starflyer.jp/en/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734978/IBS_Software_STARFLYER.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169353/5394726/IBS_Software_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starflyer-inc-partners-with-ibs-software-to-transform-its-star-link-loyalty-platform-302509563.html