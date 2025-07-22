Trade Republic introduces the first free current account in the Netherlands that pays the full ECB interest rate of currently 2 percent per year paid out monthly and now uncapped on all cash deposits, replacing the previous 50,000 euro limit.

The Dutch current account allows customers to receive their salary, make instant transfers free of charge or pay their bills. It also includes 1 percent Saveback on card payments, no ATM fees for withdrawals over 100 euro, and no surcharges for global transactions.

With 200,000 customers, Trade Republic is one of the leading savings platforms in the Netherlands. Following France, Spain, Italy and Austria, the Netherlands is the fifth market this year where Trade Republic is launching its fully localized banking products.

Three years after its launch in the Netherlands, Trade Republic has established itself as an important part in the financial lives of 200,000 Dutch customers. With the new current account, customers can send money to anyone, add or withdraw funds from other banks instantly, and earn 2 percent interest on their cash. Both new and existing customers benefit from the ECB rate of 2 percent on their entire cash balance. The current account completes Trade Republics card offering with the unique Saveback feature, earning a 1 percent Saveback reward for every card payment back into their savings plan. As Europe's largest savings platform with more than 8 million customers and over 100 billion euro in assets under management Trade Republic once again reinforces its commitment to making banking and long-term wealth building simpler and more affordable for all Europeans. Trade Republic now provides everything Dutch customers need to make the most of their money.

"3 years after launching in the Netherlands, we're proud to serve 200,000 customers. With our Dutch branch, our attractive saving and investing products come with all local benefits, making it the best offering for your money on the market," says Christian Hecker, Co-Founder of Trade Republic. "With our free current accounts featuring Dutch IBANs, the ECB interest rate of 2 percent uncapped on all cash balances, free savings plans and automated taxes, we're empowering a new generation of Dutch savers to put their money in their own hands."

Dutch household savings reached a new record in December 2024, surpassing 600 billion euro. Ipsos I&O research commissioned by Trade Republic however shows that 59 percent of Dutch savers are unhappy with the interest offered by their banks. In April 2025 the average interest rate on current accounts was only 0,11 percent. Trade Republic is proud to offer Dutch customers the most transparent and fair interest rate on the market: the full ECB rate, currently 2 percent, on their entire current account balance for both new and existing customer.

"To build long term wealth, low cost investing is essential," says Erik Mauritz, Senior Advisor Netherlands at Trade Republic. "With a flat fee of 1 euro per trade and free savings plans for stocks and ETFs, we're already helping 200,000 Dutch customers save as efficiently as possible. Beyond investing, our interest offering has been a major success in the Netherlands. By passing the full ECB rate to our customers, we enable them to earn a return on their cash, even when it's not invested. We are now taking it a step further by removing the previous 50,000 euro limit and offering the full ECB rate on unlimited cash deposits."

The interest is calculated daily, paid monthly, and applies to both new and existing customers. Trade Republic does not charge subscription fees for holding an account. Funds can be withdrawn at any time and are held with partner banks such as Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, and HSBC, and are protected by the European Deposit Guarantee Scheme up to 100,000 euro.

The combination of Trade Republic's banking products, including a current account with 2 percent interest, Dutch IBANs and automated tax returns, provides users with a complete financial ecosystem to optimize their money. With the added benefit of 1 percent Saveback on card payments, automatically reinvested into their savings plans, users have an additional opportunity to grow their wealth. This approach allows users to manage their finances efficiently, from everyday banking to long-term wealth building, all through a secure and easy to use platform.

For information:

Website I FAQ I Instagram I TikTok

About Trade Republic

Trade Republic is on a mission to empower everyone to create wealth with easy, safe and free access to the financial system. With millions of customers across 17 European countries and over 100 billion euro in assets under management, Trade Republic has become the home screen app for Europeans to manage their wealth. Trade Republic offers savings plans, fractional trading of shares, ETFs, bonds, as well as derivatives and crypto. On top of that, customers benefit from the Trade Republic card with 1 percent Saveback on card payments and interest offering that pays the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate to all customers. Trade Republic is a full-service bank and is supervised by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and Deutsche Bundesbank. Europe's largest broker and leading savings platform has received growth capital from leading global investors such as Accel, Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Sequoia, Creandum and TCV. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2015 by Christian Hecker, Thomas Pischke, and Marco Cancellieri.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250721271943/en/

Contacts:

Erik Mauritz

Senior Advisor Netherlands

press-nl@traderepublic.com