VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Acceleration of business activity in the third quarter of 2024-2025 in line with expectations

Gross merchandise volume of €201.0 million, up 16.5% over nine months, with very strong activity in the third quarter (+24.8%) due to the strong momentum of the marketplace;

Consolidated revenue of €148.0 million, up 11.7% over nine months (+18.7% in the third quarter);

Strong momentum in the growth drivers;

Annual outlook confirmed.

22 July 2025. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, announces its unaudited revenue figures for the first 9 months of the 2024-2025 financial year (period from 1er October 2024 to 30 June 2025).

IFRS (in K€) 9M 2023-2024 9M 2024-2024 Variation Gross merchandise volume[1] 172,557 201,040 +16.5% Revenue 132,552 148,028 +11.7% E-commerce[2] 130,311 144,773 +11.1% Logistics[3] 2,242 3,255 +45.2%

As expected, Vente-unique.com recorded an acceleration in its commercial activity in the third quarter, with gross merchandise volume of €68.9 million, up 24.8% (up 12.6% in the first half). In a still challenging environment for furniture spending, the Group thus confirmed its double-digit growth trajectory for the first nine months of the financial year, with gross merchandise volume up 16.5% to €201.0 million, driven by strong momentum in the marketplace across Europe.

Strong performance for E-commerce (Vente-unique.com and Habitat) and accelerated growth in Logistics activities

Consolidated revenue rose by 11.7% over the first nine months of the financial year to €148.0 million, with continued strong momentum in e-commerce activities (Vente-unique.com website and Habitat brand). The Group has demonstrated its ability to maintain its excellent positioning without affecting its margins.

As anticipated, revenue from logistics services (fulfillment) continued to grow, confirming their role as a growth driver. They reached €3.3 million in the first nine months of the financial year (+45.2%). The Group's expertise has attracted a ten external customers since the beginning of the year, and this momentum is expected to continue with the opening of the Group's second warehouse near Moulins (Allier, France) during the next financial year.

Continued momentum in all geographical areas

IFRS (in K€) 9M 2023-2024 9M 2024-2025 Variation E-commerce revenue[4] 130,311 144 773 +11.1% France 62,936 69 671 +10.7% Northern and Eastern Europe[5] 47,820 50 147 +4.9% Southern Europe[6] 19,555 24 955 +27.6%

In line with the first half of the year, Vente-unique.com recorded robust performance across all of its markets. In France, business grew by a solid 10.7%, thanks in particular to the additional contribution of the Habitat brand. In Northern and Eastern Europe, sales rose by 4.9% in the first nine months of the financial year, despite a very high basis for comparison (+26.5% in the same period in 2023-2024). Finally, Southern Europe confirmed its strong performance (+27.6%).

The marketplace's momentum accelerated further in the third quarter, with business volume and commissions billed nearly doubling compared to the third quarter of the previous financial year. The marketplace accounted for 18% of total E-commerce business volume in June 2025, up 5 points compared to the start of the financial year. Performance was particularly strong in the Netherlands and Belgium, with growth of 10 points compared to September 2024.

Confirmation of annual outlook

In a still challenging environment, the Group is relying on the resilience of its business model and the momentum of its growth drivers, including its marketplace, Habitat and the fulfillment, and confirms its target of double-digit annual growth in total revenue and another year of profitable growth.

About Vente-unique.com

Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch.

IFRS (in K€) Q1 2023-2024 Q1 2024-2025 Variation Gross merchandise volume 58,164 66,575 +14.5% Revenue 45,063 50,149 +11.3% E-commerce 44,010 49,537 +12.6% Logistics 1,053 612 -41.9%

IFRS (in K€) Q2 2023-2024 Q2 2024-2025 Variation Gross merchandise volume 59,150 65,531 +10.8% Revenue 45,197 47,691 +5.5% E-commerce 44,374 46,686 +5.2% Logistics 824 1,005 +22.1%

IFRS (in K€) Q3 2023-2024 Q3 2024-2025 Variation Gross merchandise volume 55,243 68,934 +24.8% Revenue 42,292 50,188 +18.7% E-commerce 41,927 48,550 +15.8% Logistics 365 1,638 +348.8%

[1] Gross value, including taxes, of products and services sold, including direct product sales recognised at the date of shipment, marketplace sales recognised at the order confirmation date and other invoiced services and revenues

[2] Direct product sales + marketplace fees

[3] BtoB logistics services invoiced by the new subsidiary resulting from the acquisition of the Distri Service business on 1 October 2022

[4] Direct product sales + marketplace fees

[5] Austria + Belgium + Germany + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[6] Italy + Portugal + Spain

